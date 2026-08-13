The US government has published guidelines detailing what law enforcement officials must do when a foreigner is arrested or detained on American soil

The guidelines distinguish between countries on a mandatory notification list and those that are not, with different consular obligations applying to each category

The US government stated the steps apply to all foreign nationals regardless of their immigration status

The United States Department of State has published an official procedural guide outlining the exact steps law enforcement officials must follow whenever a Nigerian or other foreign national is arrested or detained anywhere in the country.

The USA official guidelines apply to all foreign nationals without exception, irrespective of their immigration status at the time of arrest or detention.

US explains steps officials must take when foreigners are arrested or detained. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

What police officials must do after foreigners' arrest

According to the United States (USA) government, here are the steps law enforcement officials must take before arresting or detaining a foreigner:

1. The first step officials are required to take is to determine the arrested individual's country of nationality. That single determination then shapes every action that follows.

2. If the person's home country does not appear on a mandatory notification list, officials must inform the individual of their right to have their consulate contacted. The embassy or consulate is then only notified if the foreign national specifically requests it.

3. However, if the country of nationality appears on the mandatory notification list, the process changes significantly. In that case, officials are obligated to notify the nearest embassy or consulate without delay, and the foreign national must also be informed that this notification is being made, regardless of whether they requested it personally.

4. Throughout the entire process, officials are required to maintain a written record of every step taken. This includes documenting the information provided to the foreign national, any requests made by the individual, notifications sent to embassies or consulates, and any other relevant actions taken.

The State Department stressed that these procedures are not optional and must be followed for every foreign people who are arrested or detained on US soil, covering the full range of situations from visa holders to undocumented individuals.

USA deports 3 million foreigners

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Trump signed two Executive Orders following the Supreme Court's June 30 ruling in Trump v. Barbara on birthright citizenship.

The first order identifies categories of children of aliens not entitled to birthright citizenship, while the second targets birth tourism syndicates.

Source: Legit.ng