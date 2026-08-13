Davido stopped his performance mid-show at the O2 Forum Kentish Town on August 11, 2026, to address a fan in the crowd

The Afrobeats star pointed directly at the audience member and issued a firm warning about how his crew should be treated

A video of the moment circulated widely online, drawing strong reactions from fans who backed the singer's stance

Davido made it clear that talent on stage does not excuse bad behaviour in the crowd, and he was willing to cancel the entire show to prove it.

The Nigerian Afrobeats star brought his "Oriadé Royal Night" concert to a standstill on August 11, 2026, at the O2 Forum Kentish Town in London, after spotting what he described as a fan disrespecting a member of his team.

Davido addresses a fan while performing at his London concert in August 2026. Photo: davido

Source: Instagram

The show was being used as an early showcase for tracks from his newly released album, Oriadé.

With the music cut, Davido turned his attention directly to the audience member and delivered a sharp warning.

"You're not going to come to my show and disrespect my staff like that," he said, pointing into the crowd.

"If I see you here one more time, I'm going to walk off the stage."

The Grammy-nominated singer also reminded those present that his crew had been putting in work all day before a single note was played.

"These people have been working here all day. Don’t do that"

The clip, which spread rapidly across social media, showed the singer visibly frustrated as he stood his ground.

His firm tone and decision to halt the performance rather than let the incident slide drew widespread attention online.

No further confirmed details have emerged about what exactly the fan did or whether they were removed from the venue.

Watch the video of Davido warning a fan at his UK concert below:

Fans react to singer Davido's decision

Reactions online were largely in support of the singer's intervention.

@OLUWASEYIAJIMO1 wrote:

"Davido is right. Even if you paid for the show, you can't because of that attitude disrespect his staff for what. Can you pay a school fee for your kids just for him or her to be disrespecting the teachers or management. Haba guys think now."

@Olorunjuwonlo30 reacted:

"Omo Davido no even allow am slide. You fit enjoy the show, but disrespect my staff? Na there enjoyment end. OBO really said everybody must behave themselves."

@barristers001 commented:

"I love the fact that baba Quickly reacted and he make the person know such behaviour isn't good. Obo for a reason."

@vatosv2_ said:

"This is called encouragement to the staff. I love it 👏👏👏"

@rashidahdahdynamite reacted:

"A boss that stands up for his staffs. Oriade.😍"

@kingsliveth wrote:

"He set his boundaries. That’s the boss that appreciates his team more than anything. He loves his family, friends and staff ❤️🙌"

Davido confronts a fan for disrespecting his staff. Photo: davido

Source: Instagram

Davido accused of emotional blackmail

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Afrobeats star Davido was accused of using emotional manipulation to sway voters ahead of the 2026 Osun State governorship election.

On August 10, 2026, X user Senior Pst Okezie James Atañi criticised Davido’s post urging residents to reject the APC, calling it “emotional blackmail” and highlighting the Adeleke family’s deep political ties.

The viral infographic underscored the family’s influence in Osun politics as Governor Ademola Adeleke, Davido’s uncle, sought re-election under the Accord Party against APC challenger Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji.

Source: Legit.ng