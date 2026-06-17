Davido has been caught in a heated exchange with APC praise singer Dauda Kahutu, a.k.a Rarara, on social media

The Arewa musician had released a video criticising Davido's customised jacket at the 2026 FIFA World Cup countdown concert

In response, Davido mocked Rarara's accent in a social media drama that has left many Nigerians talking

Afrobeats superstar David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, and the All Progressives Congress (APC) praise singer, Dauda Kahutu, a.k.a Rarara, well-known in the northern part of Nigeria, have caused a buzz on social media with their heated exchange.

The drama began after Rarara released a video on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, criticising Davido's customised outfit at the 2026 FIFA Countdown Concert, a global campaign for the release of abducted schoolchildren in Oyo State, accusing the singer of politicising insecurity and exposing Nigeria’s security challenges on the international stage.

Davido mocks musician Dauda Kahutu Rarara's accent after for calling him out over his World Cup outfit. Credit: davido/daudakahuturarara

Source: Instagram

In a video shared via his official social media pages, Rarara questioned why Davido would take the issue to an international audience, claiming the singer was using the incident for political reasons.

He also alleged that Davido was trying to embarrass President Bola Tinubu and suggested that the singer should be investigated over the stunt.

Rarara further described Davido’s actions as inappropriate and argued that other countries would not allow such conduct.

Reactions as Davido and APC praise singer Rarara clash on social media. Credit: davido

Source: Instagram

Reacting, Davido appeared to mock Rarara’s accent when pronouncing his name in a post shared via his official X handle.

Responding, Rarara wrote, "Kashiga taitayinka," which means "Mind your own business"

Davido also fired back, writing,

"Da ace kana da ilimi da na tsaya nayi magana dakai. Ama komai baka sani ba, sakarai kawai," meaning "They say you have knowledge and I even stood to talk with you. But you know nothing at all, just shut up."

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria's Mexico ambassador designate, Reno Omokri, also responded after Davido insulted him on Instagram.

Davido's reaction to Rarara's video is below:

The exchange between Davido and Rarara is below:

Reactions to Davido and Rarara's exchange

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions on social media. Read the comments below:

Realusmaniyya commented:

"Davido is a legend He replied in a way that Rarara would understand. I'm teaching Hausa for free."

UpdateWor63531 commented:

"To those people who don't understand what @davido said in hausa language. If to say you are educated i for have you conversation with you but you don't know anything foo, that's what @davido."

hafsatu_2 commented:

"Innalillahi Davido ashe kanajin Hausa As Northern Hausas, we extend our condolences to you, and for God's sake, please stop speaking ill of Rarara."

SaiduMubar6349 commented:

"Oga Davido, how you dey? We go sleep, no wahala, with sense for all Naija, banga, total darkness, jahili, no come, no wahala, wallahi, son of tomorrow, son of work, we get, no wahala, maroki, one with work, Akan, up to."

Davido sparks debate over Dangote refinery investment

Legit.ng previously reported that Davido sparked a heated debate after he disclosed his interest in investing in the Dangote Petroleum Refinery.

The musician uploaded an application form for the investment opportunity on his official X page.

The announcement quickly drew mixed reactions from fans who debated whether celebrities should keep their financial moves private or use them to inspire others.

Source: Legit.ng