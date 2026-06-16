Reno Omokri has responded to vulgar insults from Afrobeats music star Davido amid their ongoing social media exchange

The public figure, in a clapback at Davido's insult, also schooled the DMW label boss on the reason for calling him over his customised jacket at the FIFA countdown concert

Omokri's response has further fueled the social media drama between him and Davido as netizens take sides

Nigeria's Ambassador-designate to Mexico, Reno Omokri, has addressed music star David Adeleke, aka Davido's recent insults directed at him on social media.

Legit.ng previously reported that Davido fired a fierce shot at Omokri over his reasons for not resuming his duty in Mexico.

Reno Omokri responds to Afrobeats star Davido's insult in open letter. Credit: renoomokri/davido

Source: Instagram

Reacting to his claims, via his Instagram story channel, Davido called Omokri a dog and fowl.

Reno Omokri responds to Davido's insult

In an open letter via his social media pages on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, Omokri issued a detailed response, addressing why he called out the singer’s move to spotlight abducted schoolchildren in Oyo state on an international stage.

Recall that the controversy erupted after Davido, during his performance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup countdown concert in Los Angeles, wore a customised jacket listing the names of abducted schoolchildren, along with the message “Bring Them Home.”

Omokri reiterated that he criticised the singer's action because it gave publicity to bandits and terrorists rather than pressuring the government for the schoolchildren's release.

The ambassador stated that Davido's response might be because former Anambra governor Peter Obi praised him.

Reno Omokri's response to Davido's insult sparks reactions in fresh social media drama. Credit: renoomokri

Source: Facebook

"Dear Mr. David Adeleke AKA @Davido Thank you for your feedback. I was rather surprised by your response to my post. Most shocking is your insult. You are an international celebrity whom Nigeria is proud of. Coming to insult me on my Instagram profile with such vulgar words should be beneath you.

Yes, I am aware that you were upset at my appeal to you not to use an international platform, such as the 2026 FIFA World Cup, to give publicity to bandits and terrorists. I am also aware that Peter Obi praised you for doing that, which may have made you feel compelled to defend him.

I did that because while your intention may be good and you think you are pressuring the government, the actual effect of what you did is to give publicity to the terrorists and help them spread fear, recruit new members, and raise funds, Omokri wrote in part.

Read Reno Omokri's response to Davido below:

Reactions to Reno Omokri's response

Read the reactions below:

Kharma_24hr commented:

"That is not free publicity he is crying indirectly I was talking about something like this days ago that our celebrities have the voice to speak for us too they can do something if it doesn't make changes your voice matters as a concern citizen."

Kharma_24hr reacted:

You're a politician maybe you don't care about people that are dying everyday they don't bother and who knows you might know something we don't know because politicians are not trustworthy so if you can't speak for us let who can do it to do it in his own way

Juelz Einstein said:

"The difference here is that the countries you talked about do not negotiate with terrorists and their celebrities and citizens can visibly match words to action about the release of victims kidnapped. Is that the case here? You guys lie, deflect act irresponsibly always."

Davido sparks debate over Dangote refinery investment

Legit.ng also reported that Davido sparked a heated debate after he disclosed his interest in investing in the Dangote Petroleum Refinery.

The musician uploaded an application form for the investment opportunity on his official X page.

The announcement quickly drew mixed reactions from fans who debated whether celebrities should keep their financial moves private or use them to inspire others.

Source: Legit.ng