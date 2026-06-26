Mo Bimpe has reacted to a report that she and Lateef Adedimeji are planning a big Thanksgiving party following the birth of their triplets

The actress also addressed claims that the Aso Ebi for the event cost the whopping sum of N400k

Recall that the Nollywood couple had thrown a private Islamic naming ceremony at their residence for their triplets

Rumours of Nollywood power couple Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe planning a grand thanksgiving and baby christening party, with the exclusive Aso Ebi alone costing a staggering N400,000, recently made waves on social media.

The bold claim was made by popular Instagram blogger Cutie_Juls, who shared details about the upcoming celebration, noting that the traditional outfit was priced at N400,000.

Mo Bimpe sparks reactions as she shares Aso Ebi price for triplets' thanksgiving. Credit: mobimpe.

Source: Instagram

"Lateef and wife's baby christening party is actually looking like something that is going to be very big o. Aso Ebi Alone is N400k," the blogger wrote.

The post sparked reactions, with many expressing shock at the premium cost of the Aso Ebi.

The report also caught Mo Bimpe's attention as she appeared to set the record straight.

“Thank you so very much cutie. The thanksgiving Aso Ebi is actually 450k not 400k. Can’t wait to celebrate with our loved ones,” she responded.

Her response has, however, sparked mixed reactions, with many claiming it was a savage reply to the claim.

Recall that Lateef and Mo Bimpe held a naming ceremony for their identical triplet sons in May, 2026.

The indoor naming ceremony, held at their residence in Lekki, Lagos, was attended by the couple’s close friends in the entertainment industry and family members.

Among those present were Jide Awobona, Omowunmi Dada, Ibrahim “Itele d’Icon” Yekini, among others.

Lateef also announced on his Instagram page that the children’s Thanksgiving party will be held in July. Although he didn't give a specific day.

The Nollywood couple, who married on 19 December 2021, announced the arrival of the boys on May 1, 2026.

A screenshot of Mo Bimpe's response to N400k Aso Ebi for her triplets' thanksgiving party is below:

Reactions as Mo Bimpe shares Aso Ebi price for triplets' thanksgiving. Credit: mobimpe

Source: Instagram

Reactions to Mo Bimpe's response

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read the comments below:

adetutulonge commented:

"@mo_bimpe Abi? If dem wan do amebo make it the factual figure. Oil dey your head."

babycee03 said:

"@mo_bimpe send me invite make I come tap blessing o. Congratulations once again, Mama Ibeta."

glambydamystouch commented:

"@mo_bimpe we that is low budget nko? We no go see?"

queenronny said:

"Let them throw it however as lavish they want, as long as they can afford it, it’s a beautiful celebration. Those who have waited to have kids of their own, know what it means to finally do."

yomieyikimi commented:

"Una don start oh, when them start to dey sew asoebi for naming ceremony abi baby dedication? Na so house agent matter start for Nigeria, now we no fit pay rent again."

olayemiflakky said:

"Naming ceremony tun ni aso ebi ni tor congratulations to the family once again."

Mo Bimpe shows off push gift

Legit.ng also reported that Mo Bimpe unveiled the luxury push gift she received from her husband, actor Lateef Adedimeji, weeks after welcoming triplet boys.

The new mother shared the moment on Instagram on June 20, posting photos of herself beside a sleek black Range Rover.

In her caption, the actress explained that life between motherhood, filmmaking, and everyday chaos has taught her to embrace blessings with gratitude.

Source: Legit.ng