An APC supporter was killed in Esa-Oke, Osun State, while another was left in critical condition ahead of Saturday's governorship election

The Nigerian Bar Association president said at least 29 people have been killed in 73 election-related violence incidents between May and July 2026

YIAGA Africa put the death toll at over 35, while INEC confirmed 1.9 million PVCs collected ahead of the August 15 poll

An All Progressives Congress (APC) supporter, Ayegbo Oluwadele, was shot dead on August 12 in Esa-Oke, Obokun Local Government Area of Osun State, days before the state's governorship election scheduled for Saturday, August 15, 2026.

Oluwadele was killed near the Oluwole Oka family compound in Esa-Oke. He was the nephew of Busayo Oluwole Oke, the Director-General of the APC Campaign Council and a member of the House of Representatives.

APC supporter is shot dead in Esa-Oke as election violence escalates in Osun State. Photo credit: APCng/x

Source: Twitter

According to Dailytrust, a second APC supporter, Taiwo Oluwadele, was also shot during the attack and was said to be in critical condition.

The Osun State Police Public Relations Officer, Abiodun Ojelabi, confirmed the killing but did not comment on the circumstances surrounding it.

APC alleges pattern of violence across the state

The APC Campaign Council spokesperson, Oluremi Omowaye, said rival political parties were behind what he described as a sustained campaign of violence against APC members. He claimed the party had lost about 40 members with no action taken to stop the attacks.

"It is sad that we are being killed while the governor is playing the victim's card," Omowaye said, adding that five people were shot in Ilesa a few days earlier, four of whom died, with one remaining in the ICU at a teaching hospital. He said the victims were allegedly targeted simply because they wore APC caps.

Omowaye also named three APC members he said were attacked in Atakumasa East Local Government Area: Idowu Laide, Ebuke Emmanuel, and Adebiyi Ebeneezer. A party chieftain, Kehinde Ayantunji, separately accused a leading member of the state House of Assembly of attacking APC members in Odo-Otin Local Government Area and targeting the party's House of Representatives candidate, Francis Eniade, near Okuku Divisional Police Station.

However, Osun State Commissioner for Information, Kolapo Alimi, denied that members of the Accord Party attacked APC supporters.

NBA and YIAGA sound alarm on death toll

At a press conference in Osogbo, Nigerian Bar Association President Afam Osigwe said available data pointed to 73 reported election-related violence incidents and approximately 29 deaths between May and July 2026. He identified Osogbo and Ilesa as flashpoints accounting for more than 50 per cent of the recorded violence, and urged security personnel deployed for the election to remain strictly neutral.

"The whole world is watching," Osigwe said, adding that the violence was neither random nor spontaneous but appeared to be "orchestrated, planned and coordinated."

YIAGA Africa Executive Director Samson Itodo put the death toll higher, saying over 35 people had been killed in the election build-up. He noted that the Osun governorship election was the last off-cycle poll before the 2027 general elections and would be the first to deploy downloadable Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) as envisioned under the Electoral Act.

INEC National Commissioner Mohammed Haruna confirmed that 1,906,390 PVCs had been collected, representing 81.5 per cent of the state's 2,339,233 registered voters.

The commission said it had deployed 15 Resident Electoral Commissioners to support the poll across the state's 30 local government areas, with 5,130 Bimodal Voter Accreditation System devices and 1,328 backup machines ready for the 3,763 polling units.

APC Campaign Council alleges rival parties orchestrate attacks targeting members statewide. Photo credit: APCng/x

Source: Getty Images

Shehu Sani predicts winner of Osun 2026 election

Legit.ng earlier reported that Senator Shehu Sani has stated that without a miracle, the incumbent governor of Osun state has little chance of surviving the next governorship election against the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Source: Legit.ng