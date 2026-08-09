Davido took to social media to congratulate Peller and Jarvis following their white wedding on Saturday, August 8

The couple's wedding attracted several celebrities, including Saheed Osupa, Peter Okoye, Charles Okocha, Tacha, and Papaya Ex

Davido's shoutout to the newlyweds drew attention online, with many fans reacting to the music star's message

Afrobeats superstar Davido has joined the wave of goodwill flowing towards content creator Peller and his new wife, Jarvis, after the couple wrapped up their wedding celebrations.

Peller and Jarvis made their union official on Saturday, 8 August, with a white wedding ceremony that brought out a string of well-known faces.

Guests included Fuji legend Saheed Osupa, P-Square's Peter Okoye, comedian Charles Okocha, reality star Tacha, and influencer Papaya Ex, among others.

Davido Congratulates the Couple

Following the ceremony, Davido posted a heartfelt message on his social media page, directing his congratulations straight at the newlyweds. The music star made clear just how much the union meant to him, writing:

"Happy married life to Peller and Jarvis. Love to see it."

The white wedding marked the final leg of what had been a much-anticipated series of wedding ceremonies for the popular couple.

They earlier had their traditional wedding on August 1 in Lagos.

Read Davido's message to Peller and Jarvis here:

Reactions trail Davido's message to Jarvis and Peller

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below

@Jennifer_candd stated:

"You only talk of people who have made it in life and you only support people who are already doing well in life. How many upcoming that are struggling have you supported even those that are your hard die fans. It is only fans that are already doing well that you support"

@mamatii001 noted:

"I wish them long live as husband and wife and a blissful home. I pray so for you too and chioma. May God grant Uncle Demola too ability to enjoy his two wives after loosing election on Saturday"

Davido Sends Heartwarming Message to Peller and Jarvis After Their White Wedding

Source: Instagram

Peller calls out guests over fake dollar notes

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that popular content creator Peller revealed that some of the dollar notes sprayed on him at his wedding turned out to be counterfeit.

He shared during a livestream that his excitement quickly faded when the bank informed him a portion of the foreign currency was fake.

The TikToker admitted he initially believed he had become a millionaire overnight, only to face disappointment and question why guests would bring counterfeit notes to such a celebration.

Source: Legit.ng