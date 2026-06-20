Nollywood actress Mo Bimpe proudly showed off a brand new car she received as a push gift from her husband, Lateef Adedimeji, weeks after welcoming her 3 boys

The new mum took to her Instagram page to express gratitude while noting how God transformed her tears and challenges into blessings as she navigates her motherhood journey

Top Nigerian celebrities and fans stormed the comment section of the movie star to celebrate her new car acquisition

Nollywood actress Adebimpe Oyebade-Adedimeji, popularly known as Mo Bimpe, unveiled the luxury push gift she received from her husband, actor Lateef Adedimeji, weeks after welcoming triplet boys.

The new mother shared the moment on Instagram on June 20, posting photos of herself beside a sleek black Range Rover.

Nollywood actress Mo Bimpe receives a luxury black Range Rover push gift from her husband weeks after delivering her 3 boys. Photo: mo_bimpe

Source: Instagram

In her caption, the actress explained that life between motherhood, filmmaking and everyday chaos has taught her to embrace blessings with gratitude.

“Between motherhood, movies, and the beautiful chaos of life, I’m learning to embrace every blessing with gratitude. 🤍”

The mother of three reflected on her journey, noting how faith had carried her from cracks and tears to joy and fulfilment.

“God took me from CRACKS to this. From tears to this. And tonight at 7PM, I’m sharing the story of how Our cracks shouldn’t define us or take control of our lives.”

Mo Bimpe also used the post to announce the release of her latest film, Cracks, on her YouTube channel, MobimpeTv, inviting fans to experience the project.

“Speaking of stories worth telling … 🎬 My latest movie CRACKS is officially out today, and I can’t wait for you all to experience it on MobimpeTv. Thank you for celebrating every chapter with me 🤍.”

Her colleagues and fellow Nollywood stars, including Biola Bayo, Itele and Eniola Ajao, filled the comment section with congratulatory messages, celebrating both her new family milestone and her professional achievement.

Check out her Instagram post below:

Colleagues and fans celebrate Mo Bimpe online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Many friends and fans filled her comment section to share in her joy and congratulate her.

@biolabayo1 wrote:

“Congratulations my love ❤️”

@eniola_ajao commented:

“Congratulations our Auntie Mo❤️❤️ Our mummy ETA 🎊🎈🎉💜🍾”

@iteledicon01 reacted:

“Big Congratulations Mooo❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

@adebimpe.armies_ said:

“The prettiest mom of three!💜 Our exceptional Queen of Good Movies!😍 Our Mama!❤️ The latest car owner!🥳💜 So many beautiful and well-deserved credits and titles! We're so proud of you, our Queen.💜”

@jullymode9 wrote:

“see how God shut your enemies mouth forever and so shall it be for me too🙏🙏🙏”

@evoncouture1 commented:

“Congratulations ontemi 🎉definitely watching crack tonight ❤️anything for my Wify❤️”

Mo Bimpe praises God for turning her tears into blessings as she flaunts the luxury Range Rover push gift from her supportive husband. Photo: mo_bimpe

Source: Instagram

Mo Bimpe speaks on motherhood

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Mo Bimpe spoke about balancing her acting career with raising her newborn triplet boys.

The Nollywood star explained that she takes her babies to movie locations and manages feeding schedules in between her shoots.

Mo Bimpe admitted that combining work and motherhood can be tiring, but she is learning to give herself grace instead of chasing perfection.

Source: Legit.ng