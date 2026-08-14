Blessing Ezeokafor, the eldest child of kidnapped Jezco Group chairman Chief Joseph Ezeokafor, publicly called out her brother Jowizaza on Facebook

She claimed Jowizaza's lavish social media displays convinced kidnappers the family was rich, prompting a ransom hike from N700m to N1.5 billion

Blessing insisted the family is heavily indebted and pleaded with the abductors directly, urging them to lower their demands

Tensions within the Ezeokafor family have spilt into the open, with the eldest daughter of kidnapped Anambra businessman Chief Joseph Ezeokafor publicly blaming her younger brother for making their father a target.

Blessing Ezeokafor, in a string of Facebook posts on August 12, directed her frustration squarely at her brother Eberechukwu Ezeokafor, better known as Jowizaza, accusing him of fuelling the crisis through an exaggerated display of wealth on social media.

Blessing Ezeokafor raises concerns about her family’s situation following her father’s abduction. Photo: blessing.9/jowizazaa

Source: Instagram

According to Blessing, the influencer's lifestyle gave kidnappers the impression that the family could afford an enormous ransom, ultimately causing the demanded sum to balloon from N700 million to N1.5 billion.

Chief Joseph Ezeokafor, chairman of the Jezco Group, was abducted during his annual spiritual retreat.

After the initial demand, his captors raised the ransom and subsequently cut off communication, leaving the family in anguish over his condition and whereabouts.

Blessing accuses Jowizaza of "audio money"

In her posts, Blessing Ezeokafor painted a picture of a family far removed from the affluence her brother projects online.

She alleged that Jowizaza has no liquid cash close to N100 million and questioned how he could have agreed to pay N700 million to the abductors in the first place, an agreement she says only encouraged the kidnappers to push further.

"Y jowizaza, my brother, u are d cause of this madness. Social media noise, when we don't have that money. U use audio money to make hudroms think the money is available," she wrote.

She further claimed the family owes FCMB alone as much as N40 billion, with additional liabilities to Union Bank, and said even a business partnership with an American company she personally facilitated had not improved their financial standing.

"Fake life, claiming what we don't have. U are owing banks fcmb 40 billion no hope to pay. U are owing union bank. U are struggling," she added.

Blessing Ezeokafor shares a public message concerning her brother and their father’s kidnapping. Photo: jowizazaa

Source: Instagram

Blessing Ezeokafor pleads with kidnappers directly

In one of her more striking posts, Blessing Ezeokafor addressed the abductors herself, telling them plainly that the wealth they had assumed existed was an illusion.

"Kidnappers they don't have money, it is audio money, pls leave my dad alone. Pls release him, they are swimming in debt," she wrote.

She also defended her decision to speak out publicly, responding to critics who felt she should stay quiet.

Her reasoning was stark: if the kidnappers continued to believe the ransom was achievable, she feared her father could be harmed.

She stressed that Chief Ezeokafor requires medication and that his life remained her primary concern.

"Dad always move simple. This church has been his quiet place and if not for this noise on social media, he will never be noticed," she added, suggesting her father's ordinarily low profile would have protected him had it not been for her brother's online conduct.

Check out Blessing Ezeokafor's Facebook posts dragging Jowizaza below:

AY celebrates Arsenal victory, calls out Jowizaza

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that popular Nigerian comedian AY was in high spirits after Arsenal’s big win against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League.

He shared a lively Instagram video with fellow fans, including comedian Hushbaby, jubilating after Gabriel Martinelli’s decisive goal.

AY also humorously called out Jowizaza, urging him to pay up a $2,000 bet they had placed on the match.

Source: Legit.ng