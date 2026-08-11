Veteran actress Bukky Wright spoke about a troubling pattern she observed on modern Nollywood sets during an interview on Jay On Air TV

The 59-year-old drew a sharp contrast between today's actors and the generation she started her career with, citing discipline as a key difference

Wright also opened up about breaking into a male-dominated industry and her recent return to production with a new film

Nollywood veteran Bukky Wright has spoken bluntly about what she sees as a growing culture of lateness and indiscipline on film sets in Nigeria's movie industry.

In an interview on Jay On Air TV, Wright described a pattern she has personally witnessed while working on location. Actors scheduled to arrive at 9 am regularly show up five or six hours later, seemingly unbothered by the disruption.

Bukky Wright spoke about a troubling pattern she observed on modern Nollywood sets. Photos: Bukky Wright.

Source: Instagram

"Sometimes I will go to locations. These days, I will see a lot of actors that are meant to be on set by 9am just strolling in by 2 or 3pm," she said.

Old Nollywood vs the New Generation

The 59-year-old used the contrast between eras to make her point. In her view, the industry she entered was far more demanding and professionals took their responsibilities seriously.

"The old Nollywood, I'll tell you, had the spice. They were wonderful actors and people were really dedicated to their jobs. Back then, we had a lot of discipline," she said.

Wright is no newcomer to navigating a tough environment. She recalled stepping into an industry where men dominated the landscape and pushing forward regardless of the odds.

"I remember when I came in because it was mainly a men-dominated industry, but I was like, no, I'm going to do it. And I did it," she added.

Bukky Wright's Return to the Industry

Wright spent a number of years away from Nollywood before returning to active participation in film and television. Her recent work includes producing "The Return of Omotola Johnson," a project that signals her continued investment in the industry's output.

Watch an Instagram video of Bukky Wright's interview here;

Bukky Wright drew a sharp contrast between today's actors and the generation with which she started her career. Photos: Bukky Wright.

Source: Instagram

Bukky Wright warns fans about fake accounts

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Bukky Wright warned her fans and the general public to beware of fake social media accounts impersonating her to defraud unsuspecting people.

The actress took to her verified Instagram page to set the record straight after discovering that scammers were using her name to promote a fake job vacancy abroad.

Source: Legit.ng