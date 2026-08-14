Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined what happens to foreigners who do not pass the citizenship test on their first attempt

Failing the test does not affect a person's current visa status or their right to continue living in Australia

The Australian government covers the cost of follow-up test appointments, but repeated failures carry a significant consequence

Australia's Department of Home Affairs has clarified exactly what foreign nationals can expect if they sit the citizenship test and do not pass, outlining three specific steps that follow an unsuccessful attempt.

According to the official Home Affairs website, failing the citizenship test does not strip an applicant of any existing rights. Their visa remains valid, they are free to continue living in the country, and the government will schedule a fresh test appointment at no additional cost to the applicant.

Australia lists 3 options available to foreigners who fail citizenship test. Photo: andresr

Source: UGC

What happens after failed citizenship test

The process after sitting the test is the same regardless of outcome. Home Affairs continues processing the citizenship application and writes to the applicant if additional information is needed or when a decision has been reached.

For those who do pass, the path forward involves attending a citizenship ceremony before the status is formally confirmed. An invitation letter is typically sent around four weeks before the ceremony, with wait times varying depending on location.

For those who do not pass, the three steps the government outlines are straightforward

1. No impact on their visa

2. The ability to remain in Australia

3. A rebooked appointment arranged by the department.

Australia citizenship test: The three-strike rule

While the immediate consequences of failing are manageable, the stakes rise with each additional attempt. Home Affairs states clearly that if an applicant fails to pass the test after three separate appointments, the department may refuse their citizenship application altogether.

This makes the preparation period between appointments particularly important. The government advises applicants to use the time before their next scheduled sitting to study and prepare more thoroughly for the test.

The citizenship test itself covers knowledge of Australia, its values, and the responsibilities and privileges that come with citizenship. Passing the test, combined with meeting all other eligibility requirements, leads to an invitation to attend a citizenship ceremony, which is the final step before becoming an Australian citizen.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng