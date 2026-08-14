Victor Osimhen opened his account for the 2026/27 Turkish Super Lig season during Galatasaray's home match against newly promoted Corum FK

Corum FK stunned the defending champions with two quick goals after Osimhen broke the deadlock in the 53rd minute

Osimhen stepped up again in the closing minutes as Galatasaray fought to avoid a shock defeat on their own turf

Victor Osimhen scored twice to earn Galatasaray a 2-2 draw against newly promoted Corum FK in the opening match of the 2026/27 Turkish Super Lig season, becoming the first goalscorer of the new campaign.

The Nigerian striker broke the deadlock in the 53rd minute, heading Galatasaray in front against a side making their top-flight debut.

Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring his first goal against Corum FK. Photo by Sebnem Coskun.

Source: Getty Images

However, the defending champions failed to hold on, as Corum hit back through Alexandros Kyziridis and Jesus Ramirez in quick succession to take a stunning lead, but the Greek man was sent off minutes later.

Osimhen rescues Galatasaray late on

With Okan Buruk's side staring at an embarrassing opening-day defeat at home to newcomers, Osimhen stepped forward in the closing stages to level the score and salvage a point for the Istanbul club.

The draw, while not the result Galatasaray would have hoped for, spared them the humiliation of falling to a promoted side on matchday one in front of their own supporters.

Buruk's men will take little comfort from the result, but the performance of Osimhen will offer some reassurance ahead of what promises to be a demanding title defence.

The former Napoli forward now has two goals to his name from the season's opening fixture, underlining his importance to the squad at a time when reports of interest from Arsenal continue to circulate around the club.

Source: Legit.ng