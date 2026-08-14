NYSC Director General Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu addressed 2026 Batch B Stream Two Corps Members at Abia and Imo orientation camps

The DG warned corps members against impulse buying and unauthorised travel, urging them to build lasting business contacts during service

Abia State recorded 1,731 registered corps members at its orientation camp, comprising 750 males and 981 females

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has urged corps members in the 2026 Batch B Stream Two to practise financial discipline, acquire practical skills, and pursue entrepreneurship as a path to economic independence.

NYSC Director General, Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu, gave the charge on August 13, 2026, while speaking directly to corps members at orientation camps in Abia and Imo States.

NYSC promotes financial discipline as corps members embrace savings culture and resist impulsive spending. Photo credit: officialnyscng/x

Source: Twitter

General Nafiu told the corps members to resist impulsive spending habits, keep their expectations in check, and build a consistent savings culture throughout their service year.

He pointed to the NYSC Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development programme as a ready avenue for corps members to develop capabilities that would complement their academic qualifications.

DG's charge on entrepreneurship and safety

Beyond financial advice, the Director General pushed corps members to think beyond employment and consider creating jobs for others.

"He urged them to strive towards entrepreneurship and thereby create jobs for others, as this would make them financially independent," the NYSC said in an official statement posted to its X account.

General Nafiu also encouraged the corps members to use the camp environment to forge meaningful friendships and build business networks that could outlast the service year. On the matter of safety, he issued a firm warning against unauthorised travel, instructing corps members to seek NYSC approval before any journey became necessary and to stay off the roads at night entirely.

1,731 corps members registered in Abia

The Abia State NYSC Coordinator, Mr Yunusa Tanimu, briefed the Director General on the situation at the Abia camp, reporting that a total of 1,731 corps members had been registered, made up of 750 males and 981 females.

Tanimu said the corps members had settled well into the structured camp routine since their arrival, with all activities running smoothly and full participation from both corps members and officials. He also praised the Abia State Government for its continued support of NYSC operations in the state.

See the X post below:

NYSC DG sends farewell message

Legit.ng earlier reported that members of the 2025 Batch A Stream II of the National Youth Service Corps have been commended for their contributions to national development as they conclude their service year across the country.

The Director General of the NYSC, in a farewell message addressed to the outgoing corps members and posted on scheme's official page on X, praised their dedication and commitment during the mandatory one-year programme.

He said their efforts at their various Places of Primary Assignment had positively impacted communities and reflected the objectives of the scheme.

Source: Legit.ng