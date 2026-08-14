Tanzania's minister for Community Development, Dr. Dorothy Gwajima, issued a stern warning to citizens pushing the 'Free Juma Jux' campaign targeting Nigerian influencer Priscilla Ojo

The campaign began after fans noticed Tanzanian singer Juma Jux had lost weight, with many blaming his wife, Priscilla, despite his own explanation

Nigerians also weighed in on the controversy, with sharp reactions circulating online on Thursday, August 14, 2026

Tanzania's minister for Community Development, Gender, Women and Special Groups, Dr. Dorothy Gwajima, has publicly rebuked Tanzanian citizens who have been leading an online campaign demanding that Nigerian influencer Priscilla Ojo leave her husband, Juma Jux.

In a post that circulated online on Thursday, August 14, 2026, Dr. Gwajima described those behind the campaign as acting out of misguided allegiance, warning them against picking quarrels with Juma Jux's in-laws. Her message was direct:

Reactions as Tazanian minister weighs in on free Juma Jux campaign, issues stern warning. Photo credit@kuma_jux/#gwajimad

Source: Instagram

"Animals, laziness, are you looking for conflict with your sisters-in-law or in-laws?"

How the free Juma Jux campaign started

The campaign began after observers online noticed that the Tanzanian singer had shed considerable weight. Many fans refused to accept his personal explanation for the change, choosing instead to direct their frustration at Priscilla, his Nigerian wife.

Juam Jux and wife continue trending over call to free the singer. Photo credit@it.priscy

Source: Instagram

The calls grew louder across social media, with some demanding she release him from the marriage entirely.

Dr. Gwajima acknowledged the situation in her warning, saying: "For those who don't know this saga, there is a group of people online who have started a campaign called Free Juma Jux because he seems to have lost weight and therefore his wife Priscilla is torturing him."

Here is the Instagram post made by the minister sending warning to Tanzanians about the campaign below:

Fans react to the minister's post

The minister's intervention drew a wave of responses from Nigerians online. User @doyin1974 expressed solidarity, writing:

"They are indeed animals, we apologize to MAMA SAMIA HASSAN for insulting her last year October when she was dealing with them. Now we understand that she is governing group of animals and nonentities."

@0001jossy mocked the campaign's participants, commenting:

"Made people una no kuku fit speak good English awon weyere."

@jstyn_ took a broader swipe, writing:

"I wish they used this energy to get a new president but they are stuck with their old cargo."

@beauty_brains_style appeared to welcome the attention, writing:

"Dear Tanzanians, please keep it up. Jux and his team appreciate this free publicity. Don't stop because they have other things coming up. Don't forget to vote on Afrimma (to the few intelligent ones amongst you). He will also be in America next month so keep his name trending. Thanks!"

@angeldominck kept faith with the movement, saying:

"There is a day Jux will come back to Tanzania. Let us not lose hope and continue with the campaign."

@wtregn_ offered a quieter take:

"But Tanzanians have love and compassion."

Priscilla fires back at Lizzy Anjorin

Legit.ng had reported that Nollywood actress Lizzy Anjorin and actress Iyabo Ojo had once again sparked attention online following a social media clash involving Iyabo’s daughter, Priscilla Ojo.

Over the weekend, Lizzy Anjorin criticised Iyabo Ojo over her attendance at Soso Soberekon’s wedding in Warri, alleging that the actress took her daughter, Priscilla, to the event without an invitation.

Lizzy also questioned why the mother-and-daughter duo attended the ceremony and suggested that financial motives may have influenced their decision to travel for the occasion.

Source: Legit.ng