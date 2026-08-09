Frank Edoho was put on the spot at Peller and Jarvis' white wedding in Lagos on Saturday, August 8

The veteran TV host declined to offer marriage advice, citing his own experience with the institution

Edoho's response has since gone viral, drawing attention to his turbulent personal history with marriage

Frank Edoho found himself at the centre of a viral moment when he attended the white wedding of popular content creator Peller and his wife Jarvis in Lagos on Saturday, 8 August.

The ceremony drew several high-profile guests, but it was a brief exchange involving the veteran TV host that captured the most attention online.

During the event, Edoho was approached for a word of advice to the newlyweds. His response, however, took a different direction entirely. Rather than counsel the couple on marriage, he politely stepped aside from the role.

Frank Edoho was put on the spot at Peller and Jarvis' white wedding in Lagos on Saturday, August 8. Photos: Frank Edoho/Peller.

Source: Instagram

He stated

"You're asking me, who knows nothing about marriage, to advise the couple? I am going to give my wishes instead. I wish Peller the happiest of life, the best of blessings and the utmost of peace."

The moment landed differently for those who know Edoho's personal history. The former *Who Wants to Be a Millionaire* Nigeria host has been married twice.

His most recent marriage, to Sandra, ended in a public and bitter split after he alleged that she had been unfaithful to him with singer Chike.

Watch an X video of Frank Edoho's advice to Peller and Jarvis here:

Reactions trail Frank Edoho's response

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@face_xoff stated:

"E good as you no give advice king of malice, that just shows how self aware you are. You cannot give what you don’t have."

@omotoyosiwrites noted:

"Well I still think Oga frank has one of two lessons to teach the coming ones eventhough it appears he has failed in the aspect of marriage. But as a man, the scope has to teach the younger one not to make the same mistakes you made. It is the job of a man to teach the young boys coming behind him not to make the same mistakes."

Frank Edoho's recent marriage to Sandra ended in a public and bitter split. Photo: Frank Edoho.

Source: Instagram

Davido sends heartwarm message to Peller and Jarvis

Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido joined the wave of goodwill flowing to Peller and his new wife, Jarvis, after the couple wrapped up their white wedding celebrations.

Guests included Fuji legend Saheed Osupa, P-Square's Peter Okoye, comedian Charles Okocha, reality star Tacha, and influencer Papaya Ex, among others.

Source: Legit.ng