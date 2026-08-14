The cut-off mark is an important factor when seeking admission to study Mass Communication in Nigeria. For the 2026/2027 academic year, the minimum JAMB cut-off mark is 150, although many universities require 180 or higher. Beyond university admission, graduates can pursue careers in journalism, broadcasting, public relations, advertising, digital media, and corporate communications.

The minimum JAMB cut-off mark for Mass Communication is 150. Photo: Hill Street Studios (modified by author)

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Key takeaways

The JAMB cut-off mark for Mass Communication is 180 and above in most top-tier federal and state universities.

State or private universities may accept scores between 150 and 180 .

. Graduates can pursue careers in journalism, broadcasting, public relations, advertising, and corporate communications.

What is the cut-off mark for Mass Communication in 2026?

The JAMB minimum cut-off mark for admission into Nigerian universities in the 2026/2027 academic session is 150, while the minimum for polytechnics is 100. However, Mass Communication is a competitive course, and most universities require 180 or higher, with some of the country's top institutions setting their departmental cut-off marks at 200.

What is the cut-off mark for Mass Communication in the University of Nigeria?

The University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) requires a merit cut-off mark of 265 for Mass Communication. Candidates who meet or exceed this score and perform well in the post-UTME screening have a better chance of gaining admission.

Cut-off mark for Mass Communication at the University of Ibadan

The University of Ibadan (UI) does not offer Mass Communication as a standalone degree programme. Instead, students seeking a related course can study Communication and Language Arts (CLA) in the Faculty of Arts. UI generally sets a minimum JAMB score of 200.

Cut-off mark for Mass Communication in UNILAG

UNILAG sets a merit cut-off mark of 74.074 for Mass Communication. However, the course is highly competitive, so applicants should aim for excellent UTME and post-UTME scores.

Cut-off mark for Mass Communication in OAU

Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) generally sets a minimum JAMB score of 200 as its institutional eligibility benchmark. The university usually announces departmental cut-off marks closer to the screening period. Prospective students should check OAU's official channels for the confirmed 2026/2027 admission guidelines.

What is the cut-off mark for Mass Communication in Polytechnic?

The minimum JAMB cut-off mark for polytechnics is 100. However, competitive federal polytechnics such as Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) and Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro, typically require 150 to 160 or higher for National Diploma (ND) programmes in Mass Communication.

Best career options in Mass Communication

A degree in Mass Communication prepares graduates for diverse careers across media, business, and the digital economy. Here are some of the top career opportunities available in Nigeria:

Journalism and reporting

Journalism and reporting involve gathering news, conducting interviews, and producing stories for newspapers, magazines, television, radio, and digital platforms. Journalists keep the public informed, promote accountability, and shape discussions on current issues.

A Mass Communication degree can lead to a career in journalism. Photo: DragonImages

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Most begin with a degree in Mass Communication or Journalism, often gaining practical experience through internships or training at institutions such as the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ).

Broadcasting and presentation

Broadcasting professionals work in television and radio as news anchors, presenters, producers, or radio hosts. They deliver live or recorded programmes, interview guests, engage audiences, and ensure smooth on-air broadcasts.

A career in broadcasting typically requires a degree in Mass Communication, Broadcasting, or a related field, along with strong communication, presentation, and voice delivery skills.

Public Relations (PR) and corporate communications

Public relations (PR) and corporate communications professionals build and maintain a positive image for organisations. Common roles include PR officer, brand strategist, media relations specialist, and corporate communications manager.

Mass Communication graduates can pursue careers in public relations. Photo: Hill Street Studios

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Their responsibilities include writing press releases, managing crisis communication, organising events, and developing media strategies. A degree in Mass Communication, Public Relations, or a related field is the typical pathway into this career.

Advertising and marketing communications

Advertising and marketing communications involve creating messages that promote products, services, or ideas to target audiences. Professionals develop and manage campaigns across print, broadcast, and digital media. Common roles include copywriter, media planner, creative director, digital marketer, brand manager, and account executive.

Digital media and content creation

Content creation is a popular path for Mass Communication graduates. Photo: Fotografia Inc.

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Digital media and content creation focus on producing and managing content across social media and other online platforms. Professionals create content strategies, monitor engagement, analyse performance, and interact with audiences to grow brand awareness.

Common roles include social media manager, content creator, digital marketing specialist, community manager, and social media analyst.

Film production and screenwriting

Film production and screenwriting involve creating compelling visual stories for film and television. Professionals work in scriptwriting, directing, cinematography, editing, and production management to bring stories to life. Career opportunities include film director, producer, scriptwriter, editor, cinematographer, and production assistant.

A Mass Communication degree can open doors to the film industry. Photo: Iantfoto

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Political communications and government relations

Political communications and government relations focus on managing communication between political leaders, government agencies, and the public. Professionals in this field work as press secretaries, media aides, and information officers, handling public statements, media relations, and political messaging.

Event management and PR consulting

Event management and PR consulting combine communication and organisational skills to plan corporate events, product launches, press conferences, and exhibitions. Some professionals also work independently as media and communications consultants.

Event management is a rewarding career in Mass Communication. Photo: Jana Murr

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Book and magazine publishing

Book and magazine publishing focuses on producing high-quality books, magazines, and other printed materials. Professionals in this field work as editors, proofreaders, and editorial staff, ensuring content is accurate, well-written, and ready for publication.

Academia and media research

Academia and media research is dedicated to exploring how information is generated, transmitted, and understood across different media and communication platforms, while also offering opportunities to teach in tertiary institutions. Academics conduct studies on media trends, audience psychology, and communication policies.

Mass Communication graduates can thrive in media research. Photo: Delmaine Donson

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Experts serve in roles including media researcher, policy advisor, communication analyst, data analyst, lecturer, and research consultant. Building a career in this sector involves earning a degree in Mass Communication, Communication Studies, or a related field, often followed by advanced postgraduate degrees.

How many years does it take to study mass comm in Nigeria?

In Nigerian universities, a Mass Communication degree typically takes four years for UTME candidates and three years for Direct Entry students. In polytechnics, the programme is offered as a two-year National Diploma (ND), with the option to continue for a two-year Higher National Diploma (HND).

What is the cut-off mark for Mass Communication in OOU 2026?

The general JAMB cut-off mark for OOU is 160, while the Mass Communication departmental cut-off is generally around 160 to 170. However, a score of 170 or above may improve a candidate's chances of admission.

What is the typical UTME cut-off mark for Mass Communication in Nigeria?

The typical UTME cut-off mark for Mass Communication in Nigeria is 160 to 180 at most state and private universities. More competitive federal and top-tier state universities generally require at least 200, with departmental cut-offs often higher.

Understanding the cut-off mark for Mass Communication in Nigeria is the first step toward pursuing a career in the field. Since admission requirements vary by institution, meeting your preferred school's cut-off mark can open doors to careers in journalism, broadcasting, public relations, digital media, advertising, and corporate communications.

Understanding the cut-off mark for Mass Communication in Nigeria is the first step towards pursuing a career in the field. Since admission requirements vary by institution, choosing a university that matches your UTME score can set you on the path to careers in journalism, broadcasting, public relations, digital media, and advertising.

Legit.ng recently published an article about the FUOTUOKE courses, cut-off marks, and admission requirements. The Federal University Otuoke publishes departmental cut-off marks for its programmes to determine candidates' eligibility for admission into different courses.

The Federal University Otuoke (FUOTUOKE) offers a wide range of courses in science, engineering, management, and other fields. Although the general JAMB cut-off mark is 150, admission into competitive programmes requires higher JAMB scores.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng