Some Nigerian celebrity women have found that fame and money do not always bring real love along with them

Legit.ng looks at how DJ Cuppy, Tiwa Savage, Toke Makinwa, and Tonto Dikeh have all dealt with heartbreak in the public eye

From a failed engagement to a marriage that ended in public accusations, these women's love stories show that being famous comes with its own kind of struggle

Money, fame, and a loyal fan base can buy almost anything, except a genuine partner.

For some of Nigeria's most successful celebrity women, finding real love has turned out to be harder than building a career.

Why DJ Cuppy, Tiwa Savage & other Nigerian celebrity women struggle to find true love. Photo: cuppymusic/tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

From DJ Cuppy to Tiwa Savage and others, several top entertainers have spoken openly about how their fame, wealth, and public image keep getting in the way of romance.

Their stories show a pattern: the more successful these women become, the more complicated their love lives seem to get.

DJ Cuppy and the problem of telling love from access

Billionaire heiress and disc jockey DJ Cuppy, whose real name is Florence Otedola, has said her family background and fame have repeatedly cast a shadow over her relationships.

DJ Cuppy explained that the last man she dated kept asking when he could meet her billionaire father, Femi Otedola, and admitted that she did not even think he liked her for herself.

She was engaged to British boxer Ryan Taylor in 2022, but the engagement ended in 2023.

Since then, she said she has tried dating apps and even LinkedIn, and that she has also dated men from very different backgrounds, including a bus driver she met online, in her search for someone genuine.

Tiwa Savage and the cost of fame on a marriage

Tiwa Savage married music executive Tunji Balogun, popularly known as TeeBillz, in 2013, and the couple welcomed their son Jamil in July 2015.

Less than a year later, TeeBillz accused her of infidelity online, which she firmly denied.

The marriage did not survive public life for long, as they divorced in 2018.

In 2021, a private recording of her with someone she was dating leaked after a blackmail attempt, which she said happened around the time she lost her father.

Tiwa Savage has since said that the men open to marrying her are often in their fifties or already married, joking that she could be a second wife.

She later clarified that the comment came from heartbreak and exhaustion, not a genuine wish for polygamy, adding that being a first wife had not spared her from pain either.

Toke Makinwa's standards versus society's expectations

Media personality Toke Makinwa built part of her brand on being honest about heartbreak, detailing her marriage to ex-husband Maje Ayida in her 2016 memoir, On Becoming.

Rather than soften her standards after the divorce, Toke has urged single women not to lower theirs because of societal pressure, reminding them that the right person is out there.

She also said people often assume a woman's pain was not serious simply because she survived it and moved on.

The media personality said that at this point in her life, she would consider being a second, third, fourth, or even fifth wife if the chance came, explaining that always being "the boss" can be tiring and she sometimes wants someone to lean on.

Tonto Dikeh's marriage, exit, and reunion

Nollywood actress-turned-evangelist Tonto Dikeh married businessman Olakunle Churchill in 2015, and they had a son, King Andre.

The marriage ended in 2017 amid allegations of infidelity and domestic violence.

Tonto Dikeh has always maintained that she was the one who chose to leave, calling it the best decision she ever made.

Businessman Olakunle Churchill later introduced actress Rosy Meurer as his new wife in 2021.

In January 2026, nearly a decade later, Tonto Dikeh announced that she had reconciled with Olakunle Churchill, describing it as healing after years of bitterness.

In one of his Instagram posts during their son, King Andre's 10th birthday, Olakunle Churchill made it clear that the reunion was about peaceful co-parenting, a rare example of a celebrity split that found calm without the couple getting back together.

Why Toke Makinwa, Tonto Dikeh & other Nigerian celebrity women struggle to find lasting partners. Photo: tokemakinwa/tontolet

Source: Instagram

Why fame makes love harder, not easier

Across all four women mentioned above are facing similar problems: it becomes difficult to tell who is interested in them and who is interested in what they represent.

Wealth invites suitors chasing access, and fame invites scrutiny that few relationships survive, though not entirely untouched.

Their honesty is relatable to many Nigerian women, famous or not, who recognise the same struggle.

Love, it turns out, does not always follow money or fame. Sometimes, it takes longer to find the right person, or the right kind of peace, away from the spotlight.

Relationship expert Susan Eberechi ends her marriage

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that relationship expert Susan Eberechi, known for defending men and criticising women’s behaviour, announced the end of her marriage in an emotional social media post.

She admitted that despite her public stance, her personal life took a painful turn, confessing that she focused on being the “perfect wife” instead of choosing the right partner.

Her revelation has sparked reactions online, with many pointing out the irony of a relationship coach facing such a personal setback.

Source: Legit.ng