Nigerian Army and DSS operatives arrested a suspected kidnapping syndicate commander during an intelligence-led operation in Enugu State

The suspect's arrest followed a prior operation in which troops killed one gang member and caught another, with intelligence pointing to the fleeing commander

Troops traced the syndicate's hidden weapons cache in Umuchingu Ujenike Forest, where they found rifles, magazines and over 100 rounds of ammunition

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Enugu State - Troops of the 82 Division/Joint Task Force South East, operating under Operation UDO KA, working alongside Department of State Services operatives, have arrested a suspected commander of a kidnapping syndicate and seized weapons from a forest hideout in Enugu State.

Lt. Col. Olabisi Ayeni, Acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations for the 82 Division, said the operation focused on the Gariki General Area of Enugu State.

82 Division troops capture syndicate commander in Enugu. Photo credit: @HQNigerianArmy

Source: Getty Images

Ayeni added that the operation was triggered by the abduction of two people in Udi Local Government Area on August 2, 2026.

As reported by Vanguard, Ayeni confirmed the development in a statement on Monday, August 10, 2026.

Earlier in the operation, troops killed one member of the syndicate and detained another before intelligence from the second suspect led them to the fleeing commander.

"Acting swiftly on the intelligence, troops intensified the manhunt, leading to the tracking, interception and arrest of the fleeing syndicate commander as he attempted to escape from Enugu State."

Weapons cache found in Enugu forest

Information obtained from the suspects directed troops to Umuchingu Ujenike Forest, where the criminal group had hidden its weapons.

There, soldiers recovered four AK-47 rifles, seven AK-47 magazines, and 133 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition.

Preliminary investigations suggest the arrested commander was linked to kidnapping activities across both the South-East and North-Central regions of Nigeria.

The Army said the suspect was being interrogated to support ongoing efforts to capture remaining members of the network and those who aided them.

Authorities described the outcome as proof that coordinated, intelligence-driven operations can effectively break up organised criminal groups and cut off their access to weapons and safe locations.

Army vows to sustain operations across South-East

The Joint Task Force said it would keep working with other security agencies across the South-East.

"Troops will continue to pursue all those who threaten the peace and security of law-abiding citizens while ensuring a safe and secure environment for socio-economic activities to flourish throughout the region."

82 division troops disrupt kidnapping ring in Enugu.

Source: Original

Police arrest 2 suspected informants

Recall that Bauchi State Police Command arrested two suspects allegedly linked to a kidnapping attack in Alkaleri LGA on July 31, 2026.

Armed men stormed a man's home in Gwanar Dutse Village at 5 a.m., shooting him in the right thigh as he tried to flee.

The two suspects, aged 18 and 22, allegedly confessed to acting as informants for the attackers during preliminary investigations.

Troops arrest suspected kidnapper while negotiating ransom

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that a suspected kidnapper was arrested in the Wukari Local Government Area of Taraba state.

Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) and Operation Zafin Wuta arrested the suspect while negotiating a N20 million ransom.

The Army spokesperson, Lieutenant Umar Mohammed, narrated how the Troops of the 6 Brigade succeeded in apprehending the suspect.

Source: Legit.ng