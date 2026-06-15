DJ Cuppy shared the surprising reason she has ruled out marrying a Nigerian man

The billionaire heiress recalled a relationship that left her questioning people's intentions

Cuppy also revealed she once dated a bus driver and paid over ₦700,000 to join a dating app

Nigerian disc jockey DJ Cuppy has again opened up about her love life and the lessons she has learned from dating over the years.

The daughter of billionaire businessman Femi Otedola made the revelation during a recent podcast appearance.

Speaking during the conversation, Cuppy explained that one of her past relationships significantly influenced her current outlook on marriage, reports PM News.

DJ Cuppy says she once dated a man who appeared more interested in meeting her billionaire father than in building a genuine connection with her. Photos: DJ Cuppy.

Source: Instagram

According to the entertainer, she once dated a man who appeared more interested in meeting her billionaire father than building a genuine connection with her.

Recalling the experience, Cuppy admitted that it left her questioning the motives of some men who approach her.

"I can never marry a Nigerian. It's impossible. The last one I dated was asking me when he could meet my dad. I didn't even think they liked me," she said.

In another report by the Leadership Newspaper, the disc jockey further revealed that her father is less concerned about status or background and simply wants to see her happily married.

She added that this is one of the reasons she feels excited whenever she sees her younger sister, Temi Otedola, enjoying married life with singer Mr Eazi.

DJ Cuppy's dating journey filled with surprises

Legit.ng recalls that Cuppy recently gave fans a rare glimpse into her dating history.

The 33-year-old disclosed that she has dated men from different professions and backgrounds in her search for love.

From models to footballers, she said she has explored different relationships over the years.

One revelation that left many surprised was her confession that she once dated a bus driver she met through a dating app.

According to her, she even paid £400, equivalent to more than ₦700,000, to join the exclusive platform.

"I've dated all kinds of men," she revealed.

After years of public relationships and heartbreaks, the billionaire heiress says her priorities have changed.

Rather than seeking excitement or status, she now desires something much simpler.

Cuppy disclosed that she would prefer a man who works a regular nine-to-five job and stays away from social media attention.

"I've dated all kinds of men, but now all I want is a simple 9-5 man with no social media," she said.

She was previously engaged to British boxer Ryan Taylor in 2022 before the relationship ended unexpectedly. She has also been linked to music executive Asa Asika in the past.

DJ Cuppy discloses that her father is less concerned about status or background and simply wants to see her happily married. Photos: DJ Cuppy.

Source: Instagram

DJ Cuppy prays on X

Legit.ng had previously reported that DJ Cuppy shared her heart on X as she tendered her request to God in the viral post.

The disc jockey prayed that God should shower his blessing upon her life and ensure that it is multiplied in twofold.

Her post sparked reactions in the comments section as fans shared their hot takes about her prayer and what they want God to do for her.

Source: Legit.ng