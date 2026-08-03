In her final interview, St Janet opened up about falling into depression after her musical instruments worth millions of naira were destroyed in a fire

The Juju and Highlife singer also spoke about her health, spending heavily before discovering it had a spiritual dimension

The interview, recorded on the Madiva Show hosted by Queen Madiva, was shared after St Janet's death and sparked an outpouring of grief online

Clips from late Juju and Highlife singer Iyun Janet Ajilore, aka St Janet's final interview, have gone viral following her death, with fans deeply moved by how candidly she spoke about the struggles that defined her final years.

In the interview, recorded on the Madiva Show hosted by Queen Madiva, St Janet recalled the moment she learnt that her musical instruments, valued at several million naira, had been destroyed in a fire.

St Janet shares how she slipped into depression in final interview. Credit: stjanet

Source: Facebook

She said the news hit her so hard that it triggered a period of depression she struggled to climb out of.

Making the situation worse, she revealed that those she put in charge had been renting out the instruments without her knowledge and had kept the money for themselves.

"I didn't ask them to rent out the instruments; they will use it to rent and keep the money to themselves," she said.

"It was part of what made me slip into depression. After that, different things started happening."

St Janet Opens Up on Health and Spiritual Battles

Beyond the financial loss, St Janet also spoke about a deteriorating eye condition that forced her to start wearing glasses.

She shared that she had spent a considerable sum on seeking medical help before eventually realising the problem had a spiritual dimension as well.

The late singer was known for her distinctive juju and highlife sound, often characterised by bold and provocative lyrics. She passed away on Saturday, August 1, leaving behind a legacy that fans and colleagues are still coming to terms with.

The video of her final interview on social media has prompted an emotional response from many who felt they were hearing her complet story for the first time.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that St Janet's friend, in a viral video, tearfully shared what she endured before her death.

St Janet shares how she lost musical instruments to fire. Credit: stjanet

Source: Instagram

Watch a clip from St Janet's last interview on the Madiva Show:

More clips from St Janet's final interview are below:

Fans React to St Janet's Final Words

Here are some of the reactions shared online:

@royalsifcosmetics_wellnesspa wrote:

"hmmmmmm omaseooo rest well, when i heard she passed on, my words was Eni ti kuu nisimi 😢😢"

@pempamfik_ventures commented:

"I am glad I had an encounter with you, my dearest crush 😍...sleep easy momma"

@wedonblow_tv shared:

"She's irreplaceable ❤️❤️ ORIGINALITY...... AUNTY JANET I AM IN SHOCK"

@iamdebbysticks wrote:

"It's well ...RIP"

@bbb_emporium said:

"May her soul rest in peace"

St Janet's old son about death resurfaces

Legit.ng previously reported that a live stage performance by St Janet resurfaced online, drawing widespread attention.

The video began circulating on Facebook on Sunday, August 2, 2026, after the singer's passing on Saturday, August 1.

In the old video, Janet sang about death and the afterlife during a live performance.

Source: Legit.ng