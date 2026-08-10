Norway's Utlendingsdirektoratet (UDI) announced a key date for when visitor visa support services would resume

The UDI's contact page confirmed that both email enquiries and live chat with case officers would become available again

The resumption covers visitor visa enquiries for travellers planning to stay in Norway for a maximum of 90 days, in line with the standard short-stay visa rules

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 5 years of experience covering migration and international issues.

Oslo, Norway - Norway's immigration authority has resumed direct communication channels for people seeking help with visitor visa applications, effective Monday, August 10, 2026.

Legit.ng reports that the Utlendingsdirektoratet, known in English as the Norwegian Directorate of Immigration (UDI), confirmed on its contact page that both email enquiries and live chat sessions with case officers are now open again. The services cover questions related to visitor visas for stays of up to 90 days.

Norway’s immigration authority, UDI, reopens email and live chat services for people seeking assistance with visitor visa applications. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Norway reopens visitor visa support channels

The restart of these communication channels gives applicants and prospective visitors a direct line to UDI officials after a period during which these services were unavailable. According to the agency's contact page, the reopening specifically addresses enquiries about short-stay visitor visas, which permit holders to remain in Norway for a maximum of 90 days.

The UDI is the government body responsible for processing applications from foreign nationals who wish to visit, work, study, or settle in the Scandinavian of Norway. Its decisions on visa matters are governed by Norwegian immigration law and, where applicable, Schengen area regulations, since Norway participates in the Schengen zone despite not being a member of the European Union.

What should visa applicants know?

Those planning to contact the UDI about a visitor visa can now do so through the chat function or by sending an email, as both options are active from August 10.

The 90-day maximum applies to the visitor visa category covered by this support channel, consistent with standard Schengen short-stay rules.

Applicants are advised to use the official UDI contact page to access the live chat or submit email enquiries, and to have their case or application details ready before reaching out to a case officer.

Norway visa applicants can now contact UDI case officers through live chat or email for assistance with visitor visa enquiries. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

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Source: Legit.ng