Anita Joseph’s ex-husband had the attention of many online as he spoke about their failed marriage

The entertainer made a recent appearance on popular podcast Echo Room, where he spilled more

In a video that went viral, the hypeman addressed allegations about him cheating on the actress

MC Fish, the ex-husband of Nollywood actress Anita Joseph, has spoken out about their failed marriage, defending himself against allegations of infidelity.

In a teaser for his interview on Echo Room, MC Fish admitted to cheating but insisted he was not the first man to do so.

Anita Joseph’s ex-husband finally speaks out on their crashed marriage. Credit: @realanitajoseph

Source: Instagram

“There is no enmity between us. I am not the first man to cheat. I was married for five years and have been with that woman for two years,” he said.

Despite the divorce, MC Fish emphasised that there is no bad blood between him and Anita Joseph.

He revealed that the end of their marriage left him hurt, especially after spending over five years with the actress.

Watch him speak below:

Legit.ng recalls reporting that MC Fish, the ex-husband of Nollywood actress Anita Joseph, made waves online.

The couple reportedly parted ways a few months ago, with details surrounding their separation generating widespread discussion on social media.

In the video, MC Fish and his new lover were seen together in a bedroom setting, sharing a private moment.

During their conversation, MC Fish told his lover that there was no need for them to attend a physical church service since they could participate in an online service instead.

He went on to make a playful remark, asking her to open up so that he could do something to her.

Reacting to his comment, MC Fish's lover laughed and playfully asked him to stop.

Recently, the hype man granted an interview in which he claimed that both he and the actress were unfaithful during their marriage.

According to him, Anita Joseph allegedly had relationships with some of her colleagues, while he also admitted to wrongdoing in the marriage.

Anita Joseph’s ex-husband explains why their marriage couldn't survive. Photo credit@mcfish

Source: Instagram

Anita Joseph later reacted to the allegations, urging MC Fish to move on and leave the past behind.

Recall that Stanley Ontop was among the first to announce that the actress's marriage had ended. He also alleged that Anita Joseph threw MC Fish's belongings out of her house.

Anita Joseph’s ex-husband trends online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

dewolafromisaleeko said:

"@opeyemifamakin come and see oooo😂😂 why is he holding the wine glass like that."

slym_tsholly said:

"Make una no worry, Mc Fish go feature for all podcasts for Naija 😂."

dejavumgmt said:

"People who are not married or not marriable will always be biased against marriage."

nwan_man10 said:

"Every day podcast topic cheating here and there..give us a reasonable topic ..how to better our lives and make money.."

aj_arthurjnr said:

"So after all these debate, analysis and views you will get, what’s the solution and how as the solutions if there’s any helped other people?"

presh_prints said:

"Omoh this men don start podcast ooh😂😂 everybody go de guided for marriage now 😂😂."

Alleged reason for Anita Joseph's marriage crash

Legit.ng reported that the filmmaker, Stanley Ontop, weighed in on the drama between his colleague Anita Joseph and her husband, MC Fish, during the widespread rumour of their marriage's collapse.

Stanley alleged that MC Fish left Anita for another woman; however, he did not clearly state the reason behind the alleged breakup.

Source: Legit.ng