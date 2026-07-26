Asisat Oshoala shared a raw, emotional Snapchat post expressing frustration over a troubled romantic situation

The Super Falcons striker hinted that someone close to her had been failing to show up when it mattered most

Oshoala made clear she believes she deserves better, declaring she has no energy left to continue

Super Falcons striker Asisat Oshoala has taken to social media to vent about a painful situation in her personal life, suggesting that a relationship has left her emotionally exhausted.

The Nigerian football star, widely regarded as one of Africa's finest players, shared a lengthy and unfiltered message on Snapchat in which she laid bare her frustration, indicating she has reached a breaking point.

Azizat Oshoala's emotional online rant leaves fans asking questions. Credit: @azizatoshoala

Source: Instagram

In the post, Oshoala described feeling let down by someone who expected the world from her without offering the same in return.

She was particularly stung by the audacity of that person to still engage in arguments despite reportedly not showing up when she needed them most.

Oshoala Says She Is Done

Writing in a mix of Nigerian street language and English, the footballer did not hold back. Her words read:

"Niggaas want the whole world to stop for u without even showing up when needed and still have the effrontery to argue sit with you. Niggaa d door is fully in open just as you said. Fk it !!! Sit is draining and I no get one more energy to carry on again, not even this period. Abeg mk everybody Waka der way enough pls !!! As per who I b.......i am just a girl who thinks she deserves better and not asking for too much. To hell with everything this time, mehn"

The tone of the post suggests the situation had been building for some time, with Oshoala appearing to signal a final decision to walk away rather than continue struggling for someone she felt was not reciprocating her effort.

A Rare Personal Moment From the Star

Oshoala, who has built a celebrated career on the pitch representing Nigeria and competing at the highest levels of club football, rarely shares details of her private life publicly.

The candid Snapchat post therefore drew significant attention, with many followers struck by the raw emotion behind her words.

She closed the message by asserting her self-worth, describing herself simply as "a girl who thinks she deserves better" and insisting that wanting reciprocal effort in a relationship is not asking for too much.

See Oshoala's emotional post below:

Netizens react to Asisat Oshoala's outburst

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

miller_venn said:

"What annoys me about that opposite gender is that, they know exactly what they are doing to u."

her_majesty123 said:

"The essence of relationships is not to drain you, yes arguments might occur, but if starts draining you, then get out!"

onyema__philip said:

"Love isn't difficult, just that some of you forget ur role and start playing the opposite gender's role. Play ur role; you must not be perfect in it, just do it genuinely without regret. This goes for both genders . Love genuinely and play your role well. But while on this , never lost ur self because you only know your heart and what it can do or carry; you don't know if your partner is as genuine as you. Na this background song give me the motivation wen u take write this. Smiles."

queenethempire said:

"Every time relationship. Don't you people like hot jollof rice and chicken?😢"

dd_dollarsign said:

"Abeg if he no do. I DEY READY !!! EMI JUGUNU ODOBODOBO😂😂😂😂."

solomon_eazi said:

"Everybody get Wetin Dey worry them 😢."

thenewzladyofficial said:

"Not a heartbreak before WAFCON 😃 God Abeg o."

Azizat Oshoala's relationship confession sparks massive online debate. Credit: @azzizatoshoala

Source: Getty Images

Super Falcons open camp for WAFCON 2026

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Super Falcons officially opened their training camp in Casablanca as preparations intensified for the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Head coach Justine Madugu invited 25 players for the tournament, with the squad expected to assemble fully before the team relocates to Rabat for its Group C matches against Malawi, Zambia and Egypt.

Source: Legit.ng