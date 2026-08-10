Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo approved 4,800 special assistant positions spread across all 192 wards in the state

The governor made the announcement during a Monday meeting with APC members from all 18 local government areas at Government House, Benin City

APC State Chairman Jarret Tenebe said a committee has been set up to compile names of qualified nominees from each ward

Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo has approved 4,800 special assistant positions aimed at bringing government activities closer to communities across the state's 192 wards.

The governor made the announcement on Monday at the Government House in Benin City during a meeting with All Progressives Congress (APC) members drawn from all 18 local government areas in the state.

Okpebholo said the move was designed to ensure that development programmes and government opportunities reach the ward level, not just the state level. "So we are taking the governance to the grassroots so that whatever is from the top will also go down to the bottom," he said.

The governor also used the occasion to reaffirm his commitment to the APC and acknowledged the role party members played in securing his electoral victory.

Edo: 25 positions per ward

APC State Chairman Jarret Tenebe told those at the meeting that the approved figure translates to 25 special assistant positions for each of the 192 wards. He said the gathering was called specifically to spell out the criteria and guidelines for selecting those who would fill the roles.

Tenebe said the APC State Working Committee has put together a committee to work directly with the wards and ensure the selection process follows the agreed guidelines. That committee is also responsible for compiling a final list of qualified nominees and submitting it to the party headquarters in Benin City.

The chairman praised Okpebholo's administration for reinvigorating the party structure, saying the APC had become more organised and active since the governor took office. Tenebe also disclosed that the party would soon receive a vehicle to support its operations and acknowledged government backing for APC candidates during the most recent local government elections.

Who attended the meeting

Deputy Governor Dennis Idahosa, the Chief of Staff to the Governor, members of the APC State Working Committee, ward chairmen and other party representatives from across Edo State were all present at the gathering.

The meeting is expected to improve coordination between the state government and the APC at the ward and local government levels as part of a broader push to deepen grassroots mobilisation across the state.

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Source: Legit.ng