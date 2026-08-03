Nollywood actress Teniola Aladese confirmed she is currently single during a candid interview appearance

The 32-year-old revealed she holds very high standards when it comes to romantic relationships

Teniola also admitted to a personal trait she believes could be seen as a red flag by potential partners

Popular Nollywood actress Teniola Aladese has shared rare details about her relationship life, revealing why finding love has not been as straightforward as many people might assume.

The actress made the revelation while appearing on Pulse Nigeria's Drink or Spill, where she spoke openly about dating, relationships, and the standards she has set for potential partners.

Teniola Aladese confirms she is currently single during a candid interview appearance. Photos: Teniola Aladese.

Source: Instagram

Despite her success in the entertainment industry and growing popularity among fans, Teniola disclosed that she is currently single.

“I am not dating anyone”

Speaking during the interview, the 32-year-old actress admitted that although she dates, she is not currently involved in a romantic relationship.

“I am trying my best, guys. I date, but currently I am not dating,” she said.

The actress explained that she is extremely selective when it comes to choosing a partner, a quality she believes some people may find intimidating.

According to her, she does not see her standards as unrealistic but rather as a healthy level of caution.

Teniola also reflected on one aspect of her personality that she believes could make relationships more challenging.

The actress described herself as someone who tends to overanalyse situations.

“My biggest red flag is probably that I am over analytical. I overanalyse a lot of things, which is why I like to communicate a lot,” she explained.

Watch the YouTube video of Teniola speaking about dating here:

Reactions trail Teniola Aladese's interview

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@pdm8446 stated:

"Bisola must be a good person. Many actresses have named her as a close and reliable friend . She was nice when I met her at Ebeano Lekki phase 1. I was with my kids and when I told them I saw the actress that sang the 1st part of their favorite Christmas song…. Christmas, my favorite time of the year…(from the Jennifer movie) they wanted to go back and meet her. When we got back to her, these kids fall my hand they were mute ️️️. She was so patient with them, asked them their names and tried to make conversation with them to help them losen up"

@cynthiasuberu960 wrote:

"The way I love Teniola ️ She is that Girl,strut queen"

Teniola Aladese says she holds very high standards when it comes to romantic relationships. Photo: Teniola Aladese.

Source: Instagram

Jumoke George slams women doing BBL

Legit.ng had reported that a series of videos published online by the veteran Nollywood actress about young ladies who go under the knife to enhance their backside had gone viral.

In the video, the veteran actress slammed women who surgically enhance the size of their backside and bosom.

The actress, who is naturally endowed with a massive backside, shared her struggle with knee pains and arthritis.

Source: Legit.ng