Tope Osoba's family shared that the actress reached out to relatives before her death, asking them to come pick her up

Her relatives disclosed she was still mentioning her fiancé's name and speaking about alleged abuse in her final hours

The family's account of her death has sparked comparison with what her fiancé said

The family of late Nollywood actress Tope Osoba has broken their silence on the circumstances surrounding her death, offering a deeply emotional account of her final moments.

Kunle Afod, actor and filmmaker, visited Tope's family and shared a video of his conversation with two of her late mother's siblings. The relatives opened up about their relationship with the actress, revealing that she was an only child whose parents had already passed away.

Late Tope Osoba’s speaks about her death in video with Kunle Afod. Credit: topeosoba

Source: Instagram

Family Recalls the Years of Silence

According to the family, they supported Tope through her cancer diagnosis in 2023, only to be blindsided when she was discharged from the hospital and abruptly cut off contact with everyone, including her grandparents.

She blocked all family members without explanation, leaving them in the dark for an extended period.

That silence broke just before she died. The family said Tope called them out of the blue, asking them to come and collect her. In that same conversation, she made a specific request: that she be buried next to her late mother in Iperu Remo, Ogun state.

What the Family Says Happened on Her Final Day

In her last hours, Tope repeatedly brought up the name of her fiancé, Prophet Itunu Onadeko, and described what she alleged was abuse she had experienced. The family's account of her death also directly challenged the version the fiancé shared publicly, in which he claimed she died at a police station.

Her relatives stated that they were with her when they left the station, and that it was while travelling near Sagamu in Ogun State that she began feeling unwell. They took her to a private hospital, where the doctor referred them to Ogun State University Teaching Hospital (OSUTH). She was declared dead on arrival.

Reactions as Nollywood actress Tope Osoba's family finally speaks about her death. Credit: topeosoba

Source: Instagram

On the question of an autopsy, the family said they have no interest in pursuing one, describing her passing as a loss too painful to revisit through such a process.

The video of Tope Osoba's family speaking about her last moments is below:

Another video from Tope Osoba's family interview with Kunle Afod is below:

How netizens reacted

Reactions from social media users captured the weight of the family's disclosures:

Ezekiel Blessing Ikubolaje wrote:

"And Oluso said she kpai at the station, oma se o."

Oluwapelumi Isreal commented:

"What i learned from all this is that, staying away in totality from family has side effect, becos when you're in trying time, only family stay longer and run the genuine race around.. that's my opinion"

Kazeem Adeola Waliyat reacted:

"Hnnmmmm this is deep ooo seriously"

Actor Olamilekan Ayinla mourns Tope Osoba

Legit.ng previously reported that actor Olamilekan Ayinla left fans in mourning after sharing the final words actress Tope Osoba spoke to him before her death on Wednesday, August 5, 2026.

In an emotional Instagram post, Olamilekan revealed that Tope had pleaded with him not to let her die during what turned out to be their last conversation.

She shared several things with him before losing consciousness shortly afterwards.

Source: Legit.ng