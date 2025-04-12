Nigerian Media personality Toke Makinwa trended online after a video of her surfaced online discussing her marriage goals

The YouTuber who was formerly married disclosed the price she was willing to pay at this point in her life as a married woman

The video of Toke passionately sharing her plan to cough the wave online, igniting several hot takes from netizens

Media personality Toke Makinwa has expressed her intention to settle down as a second, third, or fourth wife.

The YouTuber shared personal views on marriage, shaped by her life experiences and possibly societal realities.

Toke Makinwa shares marriage visions. Credit: @tokemakinwa

Source: Instagram

In a recent episode of her podcast, Toke Moments, she stated that at this stage in her life, if given the opportunity to marry a second, third, or fourth wife, she would accept it.

"At this point in my life, if I have the opportunity to marry again, as a second, third, fourth or fifth wife, I will take it,” she declared.

Watch Toke Makinwa’s video below:

Legit.ng previously reported that the Nigerian media entrepreneur, Toke Makinwa and her siblings were on the lips of social media users. Toke Makinwa, known for her podcast show, Moments with Toke, invited her siblings to have a chat with her and delight her fans.

The media girl asked her siblings about how they deal with the effects of having a celebrity sibling like her.

She wanted to know if it had affected them positively or otherwise. What she did not know was that they were going to be brutally honest with her.

Toke's siblings accused her of never carrying them along, disclosing the times she failed to. They stated that she wrote a book without informing them but randomly invited them to her launch, and even got married without their knowledge.

Nigerians react to Toke Makinwa’s video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

mis_sugar said:

"Funny and real truth is these men that want second and third wives, go for early 20's young girls . So like this now , Toke that ship has sailed o."

popianna__ said:

"Say na opportunity.. so marriage now na opportunity 😂god abg."

msmogul_ said:

"What happened to the thanksgiving/ introduction she did with that guy not too long ago."

findingpetyr_fitness wrote:

"Any man that bags Toke has a wife right now would be a very lucky man, a blessed man. She has learnt and grown so much in life , in every area."

adao_raofficial wrote:

"Haha Jesus baby and una role model. May it be unto you as your heart desires. Amen."

nimrod_ironside said:

"Options don dey dry up. I thought nobody wants the stress of being a second wife."

Toke Makinwa’s sister and hubby expecting 1st kid

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Toke Makinwa took to social media to celebrate with joy as her younger sister was on her way to becoming a first-time mother.

In posts on her Instagram story channel, the TV host shared photos of her sister and her baby bump.

Toke expressed gratitude to God and noted that after 30 years, their dead parents' lineage had been extended.

