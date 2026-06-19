Delta governor’s aide Ossai Ovie criticised Omoni Oboli after she announced the release of a movie featuring late actor Alexx Ekubo

The governor’s aide argued that tragedy should not become a promotional tool, even though the filmmaker stated that proceeds from the film would go to Alexx Ekubo’s family

His comments sparked reactions online as several social media users defended Omoni Oboli and urged critics to consider the full details of her announcement

Ossai Ovie, Senior Special Assistant on Media to the Delta State Governor, has strongly criticised Nollywood actress and filmmaker Omoni Oboli for releasing a film featuring the late actor Alexx Ekubo shortly after his burial.

In a post shared on his X and Instagram accounts on June 18, Ossai Ovie condemned the YouTube premiere of The First Lady, describing it as poorly timed and an attempt to use grief for promotion.

Ossai Ovie criticises Omoni Oboli over the YouTube premiere of The First Lady as he accuses her of using grief for content creation. Photo: ossaioviesuccess/omonioboli/alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

Ossai Ovie argued that despite Omoni Oboli’s pledge to donate all proceeds to Alexx Ekubo’s family, the release looked more like a publicity move than a tribute.

He noted that Omoni Oboli explained that the film was where her friendship with Alexx Ekubo began over a decade ago, but insisted that linking the release to his death was disturbing.

He accused her of leveraging emotions to grow her channel under the guise of honouring the late actor.

The governor's aide stressed that grief should not be used as content, and a funeral is not a launch event.

He maintained that Alexx Ekubo should be remembered for his life, work and impact, not repackaged as a movie trailer.

According to him, if the intention was truly to honour the actor, the announcement could have waited.

Ossai Ovie concluded by urging people to protect the dignity of the dead and resist turning tragedy into a content calendar event.

Read his Instagram post below:

Fans react to Ossai Ovie's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@nursetastymealz:

"You this man respect yourself for once! Did you even watch the video till the end, did you hear where she said she spoke with his family and all the financial benefit is going to them?"

@commanderogunde:

"You never know say you don disappoint yourself"

@adenikes_domain:

"I’m sure u jumped to Conclusions!!! Bcos if u were patient enough to watch till the end you wouldn’t have posted this."

@prince_kazeez:

"How can you put her pic for dragging? Do u know the intent for her post? Please please stop this."

@smallestbarber:

"She said she is giving the earnings for his family’ I think there is not bad in her post because it a support for his family"

Fans of Nollywood actress Omoni Oboli attack Ossai Ovie after he accused the movie director of using Alexx Ekubo's burial for movie promotion. Photo: omonioboli

Source: Instagram

Ossai Ovie blasts fans over Chike

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Delta State governor’s aide Ossai Ovie reacted strongly to a viral video of Afrobeats singer Chike at a Lagos cinema.

The singer was seen at a movie premiere where several ladies rushed to take selfies with him despite his alleged affair with Sandra Onyenucheya.

Reacting to the incident, Ossai Ovie expressed his disappointment that women were still celebrating the singer publicly instead of showing disapproval.

Source: Legit.ng