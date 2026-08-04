Socialite Pretty Mike's appearance at Peller’s wedding has become a major talking point online

The socialite arrived with a team dressed as medical practitioners carrying drips and blood bags

Many Nigerians focused on his noticeably slimmer physique, prompting questions about his health

Popular Lagos socialite and nightlife personality Pretty Mike has become the subject of online discussions following his appearance at the traditional wedding of streamer Peller and his wife, Jarvis.

Known for making dramatic entrances at high-profile events, Pretty Mike once again grabbed attention when he arrived at the wedding accompanied by about 20 individuals dressed as medical practitioners.

Pretty Mike's appearance at Peller’s wedding has become a major talking point online. Photos: Pretty Mike.

Source: Instagram

Pretty Mike arrives with medical team

Videos from the event showed members of the entourage carrying intravenous drips, medical equipment and bags designed to resemble blood packs.

As expected, the unusual entrance quickly attracted attention from guests and social media users.

Reacting to the stunt on Instagram, Pretty Mike explained that his appearance was a reflection of the state of society.

“They said it’s a sick world out here, well as you can see, I walk around with my own team of medical practitioners,” he wrote.

Slimmer appearance fuels speculation

While many people discussed the dramatic entrance, others appeared more concerned about Pretty Mike's physical appearance.

Several social media users observed that the socialite looked noticeably slimmer than usual in videos and photos from the wedding ceremony.

The development prompted speculation online, with some suggesting he might be on a weight-loss journey, while others wondered whether he was dealing with undisclosed health challenges.

Watch the Instagram video of Pretty Mike in his new appearance here:

Reactions trail Pretty Mike's new look

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@brillah3 commented,

“Hope it’s not a case of an illness that money can’t fix. May the almighty creator that was never created see through him and fix, mend, heal, replenish and fill up everything in his life he needs help from, Amen. May God wrap his giant hands around you Mike.”

@victormgbeme wrote,

“Wetin he passed through recently about his business before being cleared not guilty, e get person wey e go be high B go don kpai am. Omo he’s a warrior it’s not easy.”

Nigerians focused on Pretty Mike's noticeably slimmer physique, prompting questions about his health. Photo: Pretty Mike.

Source: Instagram

Pretty Mike publicly bathes lady inside nightclub

In related news, Legit.ng also reported that Pretty Mike trended over his strange display at a nightclub in Lagos.

A video made the rounds of the public figure’s display with a lady inside a bathtub at the establishment. Pretty Mike’s questionable moves had netizens querying him about his motives after the clip went viral online.

Source: Legit.ng