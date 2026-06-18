Nigerian actress Omoni Oboli has paid a heartfelt tribute to her late friend and colleague, Alexx Ekubo

Shortly after the grand burial ceremony of the actor that was held in his hometown, Omoni made a touching announcement

The filmmaker revealed the huge sacrifice she was making for her friend as she bids him farewell

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Omoni Oboli has paid her final respects to her late friend and colleague, Alex Ekubo.

Legit.ng reports that the actor was laid to rest on Thursday, June 18th, at his father’s compound in Arochukwu, Abia State.

Omoni Oboli makes huge sacrifice as she bids Alexx Ekubo farewell. Credit: @omonioboli

Source: Instagram

A grand Wake-keep service was held for him, with Ini Edo, IK Ogbonna, Mike Godson, Omoni Oboli, Ayo Makun, and many others in attendance.

In a moving post shared on Instagram, Omoni expressed gratitude to God for the smooth conduct of the funeral. She revealed that, in memory of Alexx and as a way to preserve his legacy, she would be releasing her film The First Lady and donating its proceeds to his family.

Reflecting on his life, Omoni described Alexx as someone who “came, saw, and conquered.” She affirmed that he will always hold a special place in her heart and declared her enduring love for him.

She wrote:

“We’ve laid our bestie Alexx to rest to the glory of God. Thank you Jesus! 🙏🏾🤍🙏🏾 In his memory and to honor his legacy, I am releasing our movie THE FIRST LADY on Omoni Oboli Tv on YouTube by 5pm. The proceeds will go to the family so please help us share widely.

"Love you all so much besties ❤️ Alexx Ekubo! You came, You saw! You conquered! You are forever in our hearts bestie. Love you forever ❤️”

See her post below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tressure Ekubo had posted a series of photographs on her TikTok account, showing moments with Alexx from her childhood through adulthood.

One image captured the late actor carrying her as a baby, while others showed them together as she grew older.

Alongside the pictures, she wrote a long heartfelt message describing her pain and longing for her brother.

Tressure Ekubo said she had never gone a month without speaking to him and confessed that life now feels empty and strange.

The message reads in part:

"To my bestfriend ❤️ Hi bobo…. It’s been a month… I’ve never gone a month without talking to you before in my life… I’m not okay at all… I miss you so much… everyday is a struggle bobo. I wake up hoping to see a text or a call. I really miss you bobo.. I don’t know what to do or who I am without you…."

She ended her note by promising to hold on to his memory and thanking him for being her safe space.

Hours later, Tressure also shared a video montage of their time together at different places and occasions.

Both posts have stirred strong emotions online, leaving many in tears as the family lays Alexx Ekubo to rest.

Netizens appreciate Omoni Oboli

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

helen_okocha_32 said:

"Father lord, when money is no longer the problem, let our health not decline."

m5fa2 said:

"@omonioboli @omoniobolitv “Good day Ma, I would like to respectfully propose the idea of producing a biographical film inspired by the life and career of Alexx Ekubo, in honour of his contribution to the Nigerian film industry, only with the consent of his family.”

ijeeglo said:

"He really outdid himself in that movie and likewise you Mama. That movie was a banger! I will gladly watch it again ❤️."

samuella_joy said:

"The movie of him i watched, i think, with the Ay's crib."

wannebaybee said:

"Sorry sis 😍 Weldone. Let’s go to YouTube guys 💃💃 I’m first in line pls. No pushing."

captainokon said:

"I don’t watch movies so much, let alone YouTube movies; I’ll definitely watch this as part of my contribution. Thank you 🙏🏾."

Omoni Oboli’s emotional tribute to Alexx Ekubo leaves many speechless. Credit: @omonioboli

Source: Instagram

Late Alexx Ekubo's wife reportedly pregnant

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that fresh rumours about Alexx Ekubo's widow, Anwuli Amakom, emerged online following a viral clip from his wake-keep in Arochukwu.

The convoy carrying the actor's remains stopped at the Eze Aro of Arochukwu's Palace, where a traditional ruler prayed for his lineage to continue.

The traditional ruler claimed they received news that the late actor's wife is pregnant, bringing hope and joy to many fans on social media.

Source: Legit.ng