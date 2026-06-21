Solomon Buchi reacted strongly after a social media user questioned Alexx Ekubo’s marriage following the actor’s burial

The media personality said people often make harsh assumptions about situations they do not understand, especially during periods of mourning

Solomon Buchi also warned against exposing private family matters online, insisting that some people only seek information to criticise others

Social commentator Solomon Buchi has strongly criticised a feminist for her remarks about late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo, describing the comments as insensitive and wicked.

The exchange followed a heated online debate after the burial of the popular actor in Arochukwu, Abia State, on June 18, 2026.

Alexx Ekubo died at the age of 40 on May 11 after battling metastatic kidney cancer. His passing shocked fans and colleagues, and his burial drew widespread tributes.

Solomon Buchi says comments about late actor Alexx Ekubo and his wife cross the line. Photo: solomonbbuchi/queendoris16/alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

However, shortly after the ceremony, a feminist using the handle @QueenDoris16 made a post on X suggesting that the late actor had been selfish for marrying despite his illness.

She wrote:

"I don’t know if I’m insensitive o.. I like Alex Ekubo.. but I think it was selfish of him to get married knowing fully well that he’s sick and might likely not make it. Imagine making that innocent young girl a widow"

Her statement attracted backlash, with many Nigerians condemning the tone as disrespectful to a grieving family.

Solomon Buchi reacts to comments about Alexx Ekubo

Reacting to the post, Solomon Buchi responded in a video shared on Instagram on June 20, where he expressed outrage at the post and at similar behaviour online.

"When I tell you guys that Nigerians are some of the most wicked people in the world, you guys think I'm joking? Wicked, insensitive, unfeeling, inconsiderate. They lack boundaries. They will disrespect your boundaries. If you affirm those boundaries, they will say you are proud. Gossips, false accusers."

Solomon Buchi condemns a feminist after her controversial remarks about late actor Alexx Ekubo and his grieving wife. Photo: solomonbbuchi/alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

The controversial media personality went on to question how anyone could make such assumptions about Alexx Ekubo’s marriage or his wife without knowing the details of their private life.

He argued that the lady's post unfairly painted the late actor as selfish even in death.

"All of a sudden, the woman is a victim, and Alexx, even in death, is the evil guy. He was selfish. And they always start with, I don't know if I'm being insensitive. You are insensitive, idiots. You are insensitive."

The commentator further criticised Nigerians who seek out personal details of grieving families only to troll them online.

He warned that such behaviour was harmful and urged people to respect boundaries, emphasising that not every thought should be shared on social media.

He captioned his video with a sharp rebuke:

"How can one be incredibly insensitive about a family that’s mourning? Let Alex rest in peace. And please, always keep your sensitive business away from Nigerians."

Watch the Instagram video below:

Solomon Buchi criticises Yinka Alaseyori

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Solomon Buchi criticised gospel singer Yinka Alaseyori following her remarks on the recent abduction of schoolchildren in Oyo State.

The media personality accused the singer of allowing politicians to buy her conscience after she defended President Bola Tinubu’s administration and asked Nigerians to focus on prayers.

Buchi insisted that prayers cannot replace effective policymaking and warned against using religion to prevent citizens from demanding accountability from their leaders.

Source: Legit.ng