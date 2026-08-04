The Canadian government has clarified the exact conditions under which a foreign national can lose their permanent resident status in 2026

An expired PR card alone is not enough to strip a foreign national of their permanent residency, the government noted

Canada outlined four specific triggers that can end a person's permanent resident status, ranging from voluntary renunciation to becoming a citizen

The Canadian government has outlined the four conditions under which a foreign national can legally lose their permanent resident (PR) status in the country, clarifying a question that concerns many immigrants living abroad.

According to the government, simply letting a PR card expire does not mean a person loses their status. The card is a travel document, not the status itself, and its expiry carries no automatic consequence for residency rights.

Canada explains four situations that can lead to loss of permanent resident status. Photo Credit: Anadolu, Peter Unger

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When Canada can remove PR Status

The government listed the following four reasons a permanent resident could lose their status:

1. An officer determines the person is no longer a PR following an official inquiry or a Provincial Refugee and Travel Document (PRTD) appeal after a refusal.

2. The person voluntarily renounces their permanent resident status.

3. A removal order made against the person comes into force.

4. The person becomes a Canadian citizen.

The government also noted that failing to meet the residency obligation, which requires PRs to spend at least 730 days in Canada within every five-year period, does not automatically strip a person of their status.

A person remains a PR until an official decision is formally made on their case.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Canada had listed certain activities that permanent residents cannot partake in until they become citizens.

Canada's electronic travel authorisation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported about who can apply for Canada's electronic travel authorisation.

The guidance, published by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), outlines the conditions under which each document applies and makes clear that travellers are never required to hold both.

Citizens of eTA-required countries who arrive in Canada by air must carry a valid eTA alongside a valid passport. Those arriving by land or sea, including by car, bus, train, or cruise ship, generally do not need an eTA, and a passport alone suffices.

Source: Legit.ng