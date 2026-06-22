Angela Okorie shared a video of herself burning the outfit she wore to Alexx Ekubo’s burial

The movie star explains what her godmother advised against keeping clothes worn to funerals

Angela further revealed why she shared the act online with her fans and followers, triggering reactions from many

Nollywood actress Angela Okorie has revealed what she decided to do with the outfit she wore to the funeral of fellow actor Alexx Ekubo.

Recall that the burial took place today, June 18, 2026, at his family compound after a funeral service held at Mary Slessor School Field, Amanagwu Village.

Angela Okorie shares surprising plans for the outfit she wore to Alexx Ekubo’s burial. Credit: @angelaokorie, @alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

The event drew a large crowd of loved ones and well-wishers who gathered to pay their last respects to the beloved actor.

Several celebrities from the Nigerian entertainment industry were present, including Nancy Isime, Ini Edo, Omoni Oboli, Pretty Mike, Sosoberekon, Funnybone, Angela Okorie, Nons Miraj, Venita Akpofure, Tope Olowoniyan, IK Ogbonna, Mike Godson, AY Makun, and Yomi Casual.

In a video shared online, Angela was seen burning the dress, explaining that her godmother advised her it was not good to keep clothes worn to a burial.

She wrote in her caption:

“This is the outfit I wore to Alex's burial, my Godmother said it is not good to have the cloth you wore to a burial around you, you burn them. So family and friends take note, I felt I should share this information. May the Lord keep and bless us with long life. Amen.”

See her post below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Alexx Ekubo’s younger sister, Tressure Amarachukwu Ekubo, stirred emotions online after sharing a cryptic tribute during his burial rites.

His service of songs was held on June 10, followed by a wake-keep on June 17, while his burial takes place in his hometown in Arochukwu, Abia state, today, June 18, 2026.

His death sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry, leaving colleagues and fans in deep mourning.

As friends and admirers gathered to celebrate his life, Tressure Ekubo posted a series of videos showing how her brother regularly checked in on her despite his busy schedule.

What caught the attention of many was her heartfelt caption, which ended with the words: “See you soon.”

In her emotional tribute, she wrote:

“Hi bobo…. It’s crazy to think that within the space of 9 months you sent these check-in videos to me, You’re no longer here. Yesterday was hard bobo. I was in so much disbelief and I kept searching for you within the crowd.

"But I know You’re here. I know you’ll always be here with me. You’d never abandon me. After it’s Mama and Bobo for life. I love you so much bobo. I’d give anything, including my own life to bring you back here. Who am I to question God. He likes to take back the ones he loves and he has taken you and I’m so glad you’re at paradise… continue to intercede for me bobo. My own guardian angel. I love you till the day I take my very last breath. See you soon IKUKU❤️ #alexxekuboliveson”

Her words have left fans both touched and concerned, with many interpreting the phrase “See you soon” as a sign of deep grief.

Angela Okorie breaks silence on the outfit she wore to Alexx Ekubo’s burial. Credit: @realangelaokorie

Source: Instagram

Netizens react to Angela Okorie's video

Angela's action sparked conversations among fans.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

dinmascentandfragrance said:

"Is this only funeral you have been too.., nonsense."

estah_o said:

"What is this drama about ??? A lot of you people don't have sense ooo."

joyvera710 said:

"Don't forget the wig accessories,and the undies you wore that day ,burn all."

iam_amyzon said:

"Is this necessary? Why not keep it to ur self ma."

maryvee88 said:

"Who even invited her."

anyaodeh said:

"Delete the content you made and the pictures you took too. Na your type shout Jesus pass, hear what a Christian is saying. It is well."

oyinthehrbabe said:

"You people don't do anything private again ni? Nawa."

Late Alexx Ekubo's wife reportedly pregnant

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that fresh rumours about Alexx Ekubo's widow, Anwuli Amakom, emerged online following a viral clip from his wake-keep in Arochukwu.

The convoy carrying the actor's remains stopped at the Eze Aro of Arochukwu's Palace, where a traditional ruler prayed for his lineage to continue.

The traditional ruler claimed they received news that the late actor's wife is pregnant, bringing hope and joy to many fans on social media.

Source: Legit.ng