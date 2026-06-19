Shortly after attending Alexx Ekubo’s burial in Abia state, Omoni Oboli shared an emotional tribute and announced a special way fans can honour the late actor’s memory

The actress revealed that their final movie together has been released, while urging supporters to watch, share and keep the project alive for an important reason

Her announcement sparked emotional reactions online as many fans praised the gesture and remembered Alexx Ekubo’s impact in the Nigerian movie industry

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Omoni Oboli has honoured her late friend and colleague Alexx Ekubo by releasing their last film together, pledging that all proceeds will go directly to his family.

The announcement came shortly after Alexx Ekubo’s burial, which took place on Thursday, June 18, 2026, in Arochukwu, Abia State.

Omoni Oboli honours late Alexx Ekubo by releasing their final film and dedicating proceeds to his family. Photo: omonioboli

Source: Instagram

The funeral followed a wake-keep attended by family, friends, and a host of Nollywood stars including Omoni Oboli, Ini Edo, IK Ogbonna, Deyemi Okonlawon, Mike Godson, and Ayo Makun.

Prominent figures such as Obi Cubana, Cubana Chief Priest, E-Money, and Yomi Casual also joined the late actor's family to pay their respects, reflecting the wide circle of colleagues and friends who gathered to celebrate the popular entertainer's life.

After the ceremony, Omoni Oboli shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, thanking God for Alexx Ekubo's life and legacy, reflecting on the emotional farewell.

The actress revealed that their film, The First Lady, has now been released as a full Nollywood online movie on her YouTube channel, Omoni Oboli TV, in memory of the late actor.

She encouraged fans to watch, share, and support the project, noting that the earnings/donations will be directed to his family.

In her words:

“Alexx You came! You saw! You conquered! 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 Alexx Ekubo my bestie has gone to rest 🙏🏾 Thank you Lord for his life and legacy. Our movie together THE FIRST LADY is now showing on Omoni Oboli Tv. Please watch, like, share, watch again and again cos the proceeds are going to his family. Love you so much besties 💝”

Check out Omoni Oboli's Instagram post below:

Fans react to Omoni Oboli's kind gesture

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Many fans commended the actress for her supportive initiative and promised to stream the movie.

@blemiviv_skincare:

“We will watch….God bless you boss lady 🥰😇”

@ijeomaebu1:

“🥹🥹🥹 will watch it again may God rest his sweet soul❤️”

@official_nonyenaija:

“God bless your kind heart, BESTIE @omonioboli ❤️❤️❤️ Going to see the movie over again because of you”

@ritamj17:

“I just finished watching the movie 🥺 but Alex na bad boy there 😂 😂 😭😭😭💔 yes am not crying we miss you @alexxekubo”

@gatsegwasi:

“I will watch it a million times over. Oh Alexx the only chief Ikuku himself. May the heavens receive you with open arms. Rest easy Our Legend 🕊️🕊️🕊️”

@tolanii24:

“I will watch it 1billion times if possible,Let me start sharing to people so they can watch too 😢”

Omoni Oboli remembers Alexx Ekubo with special movie release as fans react emotionally online. Photo: omonioboli

Source: Instagram

Denrele Edun shares Alexx Ekubo's final message

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that media personality Denrele Edun shared a heartbreaking final voice message he received from the late Alexx Ekubo on his sickbed.

The viral audio clip revealed the late actor's warm and caring nature as he reached out to comfort Denrele despite fighting his own health battles.

Crossdresser Denrele Edun recalled fond memories of their first meeting and recent film project while expressing profound grief over the loss of his supportive friend.

Source: Legit.ng