Lagos NURTW has announced a new leader to fill the position left vacant by the late Toba Ijaya

A viral meeting video captured the moment union leaders finalised the appointment

The development comes as police continue efforts to track down those linked to Toba Ijaya’s killing

The leadership of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Lagos State has taken a significant step following the death of prominent union leader, Comrade Toba Ajiboye Ijaya.

At a meeting held on Monday, August 3, 2026, the union officially appointed Shola, popularly known as Sholabout, as the new chairman of Surulere Branch B and leader of EREKO Mushin.

Lagos NURTW announces Sola Sholabout will fill the position left vacant by the late Toba Ijaya. Photos: Toba Ijaya/Mustapha Sego.

Source: Instagram

The decision was reportedly ratified during a gathering led by Lagos NURTW chairman, Mustapha Sego.

A video from the meeting has since circulated online, drawing attention from members of the public and transport stakeholders.

Filling a position left by tragedy

Sholabout's appointment comes in the wake of the shocking death of Toba Ijaya, who served as the union's Organising Secretary in Lagos State before his passing.

Toba was widely known within transport circles and commanded significant influence among union members.

His death left many stunned and raised questions about the future leadership structure within the organisation.

How Toba Ijaya died

Legit.ng recalls that Toba Ijaya reportedly lost his life after gunmen attacked him along Ikorodu Road while he was returning home from Fadeyi, his childhood neighbourhood.

Reports indicated that the attackers intercepted his vehicle and opened fire, leaving parts of the car riddled with bullet holes.

He later succumbed to injuries sustained during the attack.

The late union leader was subsequently buried amid emotional scenes and tributes from family members, friends and associates.

Police investigation continues

While the union has moved to fill the vacant position, authorities are still pursuing those responsible for the attack.

The Lagos State Police Command confirmed that a manhunt had been launched to identify and arrest the gunmen.

Watch the X video of Sego Mustapha announcing Toba Ijaya's replacement:

Reactions trail Toba Ijaya's replacement

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below

@Seun92210516 stated:

"That is Toba second in command for Fadeyi. Sego is listening and he is playing real politics for second term"

@iamscoded noted:

"Congratulations. Hope he go be giver and not the other way round"

Toba Ijaya died in controversial circumstances. Photo: Toba Ijaya.

Source: Instagram

MC Oluomo returns as NURTW chairman

In other news, Legit.ng earlier reported that members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers re-elected Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya, also known as MC Oluomo, for a second term in office as Lagos State chairman.

The acting NURTW chairman, MC Oluomo Akinsanya, and 30 other executive members were elected unopposed during the election.

Source: Legit.ng