Lara Kudayisi Don-Momoh, certified relationship expert and wife of radio presenter Teddy Don-Momoh, passed away after a brief illness

Her family confirmed her death in a statement posted on her Instagram page, asking for privacy and prayers during the painful period

Lara's passing came just weeks after she and Teddy welcomed their first child together, deepening the grief around her loss

Lara Kudayisi Don-Momoh, the wife of veteran Nigerian radio personality Teddy Don-Momoh, has died. She was 42.

Her family announced the news through a statement shared on her verified Instagram account on Monday, confirming she passed away peacefully after a brief illness. Born on 30 October 1983, Lara died on 30 July 2026.

Teddy Don-Momoh thrown into mourning as second wife Lara Kudayisi dies at 42. Credit: dearcoachlara

Source: Instagram

"It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend, Lara Kudayisi Don-Momoh," the family's statement read.

"After a brief illness, Coach Lara passed away peacefully. During this deeply painful time, we humbly ask for privacy and prayers for the peaceful repose of her soul, and for all who mourn this immeasurable loss."

The family noted that details regarding funeral arrangements would be shared at a later date, adding:

"We sincerely thank everyone for the love, support, prayers, and understanding extended to the family during this difficult time."

Who Was Lara Kudayisi Don-Momoh?

Beyond being Teddy Don-Momoh's wife, Lara had carved out a respected career as a cognitive behavioural therapist and relationship coach.

Popularly dubbed the "Matchmaking Mistress," she founded Lara Kudayisi International, a therapy organisation dedicated to helping people navigate relationships and emotional healing. She also authored two books, "How the Matchmaker Marriage Failed" and "What's Wrong with My Taste in Men," along with an audiobook titled "21 Days Healing Devotional."

Teddy married Lara in 2023, nearly a decade after the death of his first wife, gospel music star Kefee, who passed away at a hospital in Las Vegas, Nevada, in June 2014.

Fans and followers pen moving tribute to coach Lara Kudayisi. Credit: dearcoachlara

Source: Instagram

Lara's death came just weeks after the couple welcomed their first child together, making the loss all the more heartbreaking for their family and fans.

Lara Kudayisi Don-Momoh's family statement about her death is below:

Tributes Pour in for Coach Lara

The announcement drew a flood of reactions online, with hundreds of followers and public figures expressing shock and grief.

@stephenakintayo wrote:

"Life, life. Lara you fought. You are a soldier."

@chef_amakaa reacted:

"My condolences, may the lord comfort the family."

@souvenir.giftshaven said:

"Noooo please stop this… what do you mean?"

One commenter reflected on the outpouring of support, writing:

"She won't know she had these supportive friends and supporters. See the sea of comments. Yet not much comments on her post while she was alive. It is well. God rest her soul."

@dafscourt added:

"But she just posted 3 days ago. I don't understand."

St Janet's old song about death resurfaces

Legit.ng also reported that a live stage performance by singer St Janet resurfaced online, drawing widespread attention.

The video began circulating on Facebook on Sunday, August 2, 2026, after the singer's passing on Saturday, August 1.

In the old video, Janet sang about death and the afterlife during a live performance.

Source: Legit.ng