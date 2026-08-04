Tragedy As Kefee’s Widower Teddy Don-Momoh’s 2nd Wife Dies Weeks After Welcoming Their 1st Child
- Lara Kudayisi Don-Momoh, certified relationship expert and wife of radio presenter Teddy Don-Momoh, passed away after a brief illness
- Her family confirmed her death in a statement posted on her Instagram page, asking for privacy and prayers during the painful period
- Lara's passing came just weeks after she and Teddy welcomed their first child together, deepening the grief around her loss
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Lara Kudayisi Don-Momoh, the wife of veteran Nigerian radio personality Teddy Don-Momoh, has died. She was 42.
Her family announced the news through a statement shared on her verified Instagram account on Monday, confirming she passed away peacefully after a brief illness. Born on 30 October 1983, Lara died on 30 July 2026.
"It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend, Lara Kudayisi Don-Momoh," the family's statement read.
"After a brief illness, Coach Lara passed away peacefully. During this deeply painful time, we humbly ask for privacy and prayers for the peaceful repose of her soul, and for all who mourn this immeasurable loss."
The family noted that details regarding funeral arrangements would be shared at a later date, adding:
"We sincerely thank everyone for the love, support, prayers, and understanding extended to the family during this difficult time."
Who Was Lara Kudayisi Don-Momoh?
Beyond being Teddy Don-Momoh's wife, Lara had carved out a respected career as a cognitive behavioural therapist and relationship coach.
Popularly dubbed the "Matchmaking Mistress," she founded Lara Kudayisi International, a therapy organisation dedicated to helping people navigate relationships and emotional healing. She also authored two books, "How the Matchmaker Marriage Failed" and "What's Wrong with My Taste in Men," along with an audiobook titled "21 Days Healing Devotional."
Teddy married Lara in 2023, nearly a decade after the death of his first wife, gospel music star Kefee, who passed away at a hospital in Las Vegas, Nevada, in June 2014.
Lara's death came just weeks after the couple welcomed their first child together, making the loss all the more heartbreaking for their family and fans.
Lara Kudayisi Don-Momoh's family statement about her death is below:
Tributes Pour in for Coach Lara
The announcement drew a flood of reactions online, with hundreds of followers and public figures expressing shock and grief.
@stephenakintayo wrote:
"Life, life. Lara you fought. You are a soldier."
@chef_amakaa reacted:
"My condolences, may the lord comfort the family."
@souvenir.giftshaven said:
"Noooo please stop this… what do you mean?"
One commenter reflected on the outpouring of support, writing:
"She won't know she had these supportive friends and supporters. See the sea of comments. Yet not much comments on her post while she was alive. It is well. God rest her soul."
@dafscourt added:
"But she just posted 3 days ago. I don't understand."
St Janet's old song about death resurfaces
Legit.ng also reported that a live stage performance by singer St Janet resurfaced online, drawing widespread attention.
The video began circulating on Facebook on Sunday, August 2, 2026, after the singer's passing on Saturday, August 1.
In the old video, Janet sang about death and the afterlife during a live performance.
Source: Legit.ng
Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 7 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainment Editor 2023/2024. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng