Davido was caught on a TikTok Live call struggling to navigate the platform's basic features in front of viewers

The Afrobeats star attempted to remove participants from the multi-way livestream but could not figure out the steps

Content creator Sandra Benede stepped in to guide Davido through the process after his repeated attempts failed

Davido may rule the Afrobeats charts, but TikTok Live is apparently a different kind of stage altogether.

A video clip from a multi-way TikTok livestream shared on Instagram on Tuesday, 4 August 2026 has gone viral after the Nigerian music superstar was caught completely stumped by the platform's basic controls.

Sandra Benede attempts to teach Davido how to use TikTok live. Credit: davido/tiktok

Source: Instagram

The footage showed a four-way split-screen call featuring Davido alongside participants identified by the usernames "Don Baba," "Masarati," and "Sandra Benede."

Davido Fumbles TikTok Live Controls

During the session, Davido appeared to be trying to remove certain people from the call but simply could not work out how.

What followed was a stream of confused instructions from content creator Sandra Benede, referencing arrows, circles, and a blue-and-pink button combination at the bottom of the screen.

"I can't even teach you from here, David. "You have to do it on your own," Benede admitted at one point.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Davido issued a bold statement ahead of the Osun state governorship election.

Funny reactions trail moment Davido struggled to remove people from his TikTok live. Credit: davido

Source: Instagram

Watch Davido's TikTok Live confusion unfold:

Fans React to Davido's TikTok Confusion

The clip quickly drew a wave of reactions online, with many fans finding the whole situation hilarious:

@iamsanch3z wrote:

"Baba just Dey crash out"

@xtrimfotos commented:

"Omo..... live streaming go really dey expose some people o, see how he was shouting at his fans just cos of money"

@pink.lips.balm reacted:

"Old age 😂"

@braimohpreshy shared:

"meanwhile the others were just happy to see him on live ,everything na mindset😂😂😂"

@iam_bestwayfabrics stated:

"Davido no sabi TikTok live"

Davido takes a swipe at MC Oluomo

Legit.ng also reported that Davido waded into the simmering dispute between NURTW president, MC Oluomo, and his uncle, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke.

He took a pointed jab at the transport union chief in an Instagram story post on Monday, July 27, 2026.

The Afrobeats superstar addressed MC Oluomo directly in a brief but cutting message. Writing in pidgin English, he said:

"@kingmcoluomo dem say u Dey game ... I doubt lol look ur mirror."

Source: Legit.ng