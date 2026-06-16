Nollywood actress Judy Austin has released a new video explaining that she first met actor Yul Edochie in 2016, which was 3 years after her marriage to her former husband ended

The movie star warned bloggers spreading unverified rumours to stop insulting Yul Edochie because he stepped in to provide for her children when their biological father abandoned them

Judy Austin accused her former husband, Emmanuel Obasi, of lying to the public and revealed that the court will settle the ongoing dispute between them once and for all

Actress Judy Austin has finally addressed the lingering allegations surrounding her relationship with Nollywood star Yul Edochie, maintaining that she only met him three years after her previous marriage to Emmanuel Obasi had ended.

In a lengthy video shared on her Instagram page on the evening of June 16, Judy Austin dismissed accusations that Yul Edochie played a role in the collapse of her union to Obasi, warning bloggers and her former spouse that the matter will now be settled in court.

Judy Austin says she met Yul Edochie after her marriage ended as she responds to claims made by her former husband. Photo: judyaustin1/yuledochie/emmanuelobasi

Source: Instagram

The filmmaker explained the timeline of her career and her first encounter with Yul Edochie to set the record straight.

She noted that she left Emmanuel Obasi in 2012 and their marriage was formally dissolved in March 2013, highlighting that Sylvester Madu encouraged her to start acting that same year.

According to her, executive producer Mr Ogakuruma and other crew members from the 2016 production are still alive to verify when she first met Yul Edochie.

"I met Yul Edochie 3 years after my marriage to this same man (Emmanuel Obasi) has ended. I met Chief Yul Edochie on a movie set in 2016 for the very first time. Up until that time, I had no interest even in acting.

The executive producer of that movie is Mr. Ogakuruma, and I believe he's still alive today to bear me witness. People on that production, they are still alive today to bear me witness that that was the first time I ever met him. The person that encouraged me in 2013 to even consider acting was Sylvester Madu, and he's still alive today to attest to this."

The actress accused her ex-husband of running a sponsored smear campaign to tarnish her name while making contradictory claims since 2022 regarding their son, Star, and custody of the children.

Judy Austin pointed out the glaring inconsistency in her former husband's public statements about his children's whereabouts.

"You said on the podcast that you don't even know where your kids are, so why are you still calling Yul Edochie to release them when you don't even know if they are with him?"

Judy Austin urges critics to stop attacking Yul Edochie as she explains how their relationship began. Photo: judyaustin1/yuledochie/emmanuelobasi

Source: Instagram

Judy Austin addresses Obasi's claim over their children

The actress stated that she never restricted Emanuel Obasi from seeing his children, revealing that they stayed with her parents for five years before moving to Enugu in 2018.

She recalled an incident that same year when she gave her reluctant children the phone to speak to their father, after which he disappeared for six months.

"For the records, I never for once restricted access to this man. I've never restricted access for him to see his kids. My children spent 5 years with my parents before I moved them to Enugu in 2018. The man will visit them once every year to come and showcase his child with his new wife, to show my parents that he's living the life and I'm suffering.

The pictures he's posting on net with my kids being very little are the ones he was able to take whenever he goes to see them. So at what point did I restrict access from this man?."

Following his eventual return, Judy Austin advised him to get a lawyer and arrange formal visitation rights through a court, a step she claimed he had yet to take to avoid financial responsibility.

Judy Austin fiercely defended Yul Edochie against the ongoing backlash from content creators, praising him for stepping up as a provider when their biological father was absent.

"Please stop insulting Yul Edochie. Stop destroying his name for being good. Instead, you thank him for assisting me in taking care of these kids. That's the only crime he ever committed.

He has helped me to be a father figure in their lives, put a roof over their heads, pay their school fees, feed them."

Judy Austin reiterated that Emmanuel Obasi has never pursued legal custody or provided maintenance evidence, urging the public to stop attacking Yul Edochie for his kindness to the children and her as a single mother.

She closed with a pointed message for Obasi himself, making clear that unresolved matters would be settled before a court of law rather than on social media.

"As for Emmanuel Chukwu Obasi, we will meet where we're supposed to meet, and the law will grant justice to who deserves it."

Watch the full video of Judy Austin below:

Emmanuel Obasi speaks on Judy Austin's education

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Emmanuel Obasi claimed he played a major role in supporting Judy Austin's education before her rise to fame.

The former husband of the actress revealed during a podcast interview that he sponsored her key examinations and bought her first mobile phone.

Obasi also stated that his financial support extended to one of her cousins after some family tension arose.

Source: Legit.ng