NNPC reduced petrol pump prices at its retail outlets in both Lagos and Abuja, with Lagos recording the bigger cut

The price drop in Lagos brought the cost per litre down to N1,265, while Abuja motorists now pay N1,335 per litre

Industry analysts say the NNPC reductions could push other fuel marketers to lower their own pump prices to stay competitive

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has cut the pump price of petrol at its filling stations in Lagos and Abuja, offering some relief to motorists grappling with high living costs.

A market survey by Legit.ng on Sunday, August 2 showed that in Lagos, the reduction was the steeper of the two, with NNPC lowering its pump price by N35 per litre from N1,300 to N1,265.

NNPC slashes petrol pump price by N35 in Lagos, N15 in Abuja Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

In the Federal Capital Territory, the state-owned company brought the price down by N15 per litre, from N1,350 to N1,335.

The new prices have since taken effect at several NNPC outlets across both cities.

Other filling stations reduce

MRS filling stations have also cut petrol pump prices across parts of Nigeria, following the latest downward review in the retail market.

In Abuja, MRS stations in Kubwa and along the Lugbe Expressway have reduced the pump price of petrol by N40 per litre, from N1,305 to N1,265 per litre.

AA Rano filling stations have also adjusted their prices in the Federal Capital Territory, lowering petrol by N30 per litre from N1,330 to N1,300 per litre.

The latest reductions mean motorists in Abuja can now buy petrol for between N1,265 and N1,300 per litre at MRS and AA Rano stations, down from previous prices of N1,305 and N1,330 per litre, respectively.

Dangote free petrol delivery

The development comes as the Dangote Petroleum Refinery has introduced a free petrol delivery programme for fuel marketers across six Nigerian states, with the product priced at N1,075 per litre in the first phase of the initiative.

A notice issued by the refinery outlined the scheme, which forms part of the company's broader Vision 2030 strategy to strengthen fuel supply logistics and improve access to petroleum products nationwide, Punch reports.

Fuel costs ease as NNPC reviews petrol prices downward Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

The announcement comes days after the refinery opened the sale of petrol to all licensed marketers, ending its previous consortium marketing arrangement.

Dangote Refinery crashes petrol prices by N200

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Dangote Petroleum Refinery announced that it had lowered its ex-depot petrol price by more than N200 per litre since May 30, 2026.

Its latest adjustment came on July 2, when the refinery reduced the ex-depot price by N50 per litre, bringing it down from N1,125 to N1,075 per litre.

The company also indicated that further reductions in petrol prices may be possible as it begins processing cheaper crude oil cargoes, which are expected to gradually replace higher-cost inventories in its production cycle.

Source: Legit.ng