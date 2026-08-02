The United States issued a formal statement after a deadly early morning attack on a Kaduna state village left at least 30 people dead

Among those killed in the Kaduna attack were children, prompting an international response from Washington

The US sent a message to the Nigerian government amid alleged rampant violence against Christians in the Middle Belt region

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over four years of experience covering security issues and counterinsurgency in Nigeria and across Africa.

Kaduna, Kaduna state - The United States on Saturday, August 1, condemned an attack on a village in Kaduna state that left at least 30 people dead, among them children.

Washington issued a formal statement expressing condolences to the families of those killed, calling the incident tragic.

The US, led by Donald Trump, condemns the deadly Kaduna attack that killed at least 30 people and urges Nigeria, under President Bola Tinubu to tackle persistent violence. Photo credit: Kole Shittu

Source: Facebook

US urges Nigeria to protect Christians

The statement read:

"We express our deepest condolences to the loved ones of the deceased."

Beyond offering sympathy, the US used the statement to press the Nigerian government on what it described as persistent violence targeting Christians in the country's Middle Belt region.

The statement added:

"We will continue to urge the Government of Nigeria to address rampant violence against Christians in the Middle Belt."

The Middle Belt, a stretch of states running through Nigeria's north-central zone, has seen repeated cycles of deadly attacks on farming communities over several years. Kaduna state, which falls within this region, has recorded some of the most severe incidents, with local and international rights groups repeatedly calling for stronger government intervention.

The US statement did not name any group responsible for the latest attack in Kaduna, nor did it specify the village affected. However, Washington's decision to issue a formal condemnation signals growing international concern over the security situation in that part of Nigeria.

The Nigerian government has faced sustained criticism from religious groups, civil society organisations, and foreign governments over its handling of violence in the Middle Belt, with many arguing that security deployments and prosecutions have fallen far short of what the scale of the crisis demands.

Legit.ng reports that criminal gangs known locally as bandits maintain camps in forests straddling Kaduna and Niger states.

The gangs have no ideological leanings, but there are concerns that they may be gradually infiltrated by deadly insurgents from the core north.

Read the United States' full statement on the Kaduna attack, shared via X, below:

Read more on insecurity in Nigeria

Terrorists kidnap, kill 106 health workers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that armed groups, criminal kidnappers, and jihadist fighters abducted 91 health workers and killed 15 others across 101 separate attacks on Nigerian healthcare facilities between 2023 and 2025, according to a new international report.

The figures come from the 'Care in the Crosshairs: Violence Against Health Care in Conflict 2025' report, published by the Safeguarding Health in Conflict Coalition. The data was compiled using Insecurity Insight's global monitoring system and covers incidents across the three-year window.

Source: Legit.ng