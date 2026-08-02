A video from Peller and Jarvis' traditional wedding on August 1, 2026, showed men carrying Ghana Must Go bags filled with cash as the couple left

A masked military man was spotted accompanying the newlyweds and the cash-carrying men out of the wedding venue

Fans flooded the comments section with mixed reactions after the video surfaced online

Fresh scenes from Peller and Jarvis' traditional wedding ceremony have set social media buzzing, and this time it is not just the glamour turning heads.

The couple tied the knot on August 1, 2026, in a star-studded traditional wedding ceremony. But it is the footage captured after the celebration that has since gone viral online.

Reactions trail Peller and Jarvis' traditional wedding as money bags surface online. Photo credit@peller089

Source: Instagram

As the newlyweds made their way out of the venue, an entourage of people followed closely behind them. Among those in the crowd were two men, each clutching a Ghana Must Go bag, widely understood to be packed with cash, sprayed at the couple during the event.

A masked military officer was also seen moving alongside the group, appearing to provide security for the couple and the men carrying the money bags. Several touts were also spotted hailing Peller as he walked away from the venue with Jarvis by his side.

Fans congratulate Peller and Jarvis on their traditional wedding. Photo credit@peller089

Source: Instagram

Ghana Must Go bags draw attention

The sight of the bulging bags quickly became the talking point of the video, with many viewers focusing less on the romantic moment and more on just how much money had changed hands during the ceremony.

The traditional wedding, which drew a high-profile crowd, clearly delivered on the financial front as well, judging by what was seen leaving with the couple.

Here is the Instagram video of the money made by Peller and Jarvis at their traditional wedding below:

Fans react to Peller and Jarvis' wedding video

Social media users had plenty to say after the video surfaced. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@choice_____________ice wrote:

"Human being why counting the bag"

@jfk_couture commented:

"Person wey first open that all tommorow go still see money"

@ese_rich12 said:

"The main reason for the wedding"

@adeolaroseiiiiiii reacted:

"Congratulations to themmm, the love is massive"

Money Priscilla and Juma Jux made at wedding

Legit.ng had reported that a video showing the huge amount of money received during Priscilla Ojo and her husband’s lavish wedding in Nigeria had trended online, sparking reactions from fans.

The couple held a grand wedding ceremony on April 17 and 19, attended by family members, friends, and several celebrities.

In the viral clip, the cash gifts were seen packed inside a transparent bag and carried by two men, who appeared to struggle with lifting it due to its weight. The moment generated conversations online, with many reacting to the extravagant display.

Source: Legit.ng