INEC published the credentials and personal details of ADC presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar and his running mate Rotimi Amaechi

Atiku's INEC profile lists a Masters degree in International Relations but shows no record of an undergraduate qualification

Nigerians have begun reacting online to the gap in the ADC presidential candidate's listed academic credentials

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday published the credentials and personal details of Atiku Abubakar, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate for the 2027 general elections, alongside those of his running mate, former Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi.

The publication is part of INEC's routine process of making candidate information available to the public ahead of a general election cycle.

INEC publishes details of ADC's Atiku Abubakar and Rotimi Amaechi Photo Credit: @atiku

Source: Twitter

Atiku's academic record draws scrutiny

However, the credential list has sparked debate among Nigerians after observers noticed that Atiku's profile shows he holds a Masters degree in International Relations, but contains no record of a first degree or undergraduate qualification preceding it.

The absence of an undergraduate entry in the INEC submission has raised questions among members of the public about the completeness of the former Vice President's listed academic background. Many Nigerians took to social media to flag the gap, with some calling for clarification from either Atiku's campaign team or INEC on whether an undergraduate certificate was submitted as part of the candidate's full documentation.

Nigerians who have observed the error in the credential of the former vice president have started expressing their views on the development. Below are some of their comments:

Broda Astro Naija knocked the ADC presidential candidate:

"79 by 2027 and e still wan run? Custom '69, Villa '99, now e dey show 2020 MA like say e just start. My memory dey intact. I no be zombie."

Jubril, Zakariyau Ishola questioned the emergence of Masters degree of Atiku:

"If you want to have idea of how money bends the rules, ask Nigerian politicians. How did Alhaji jumped from WASC to MA, as how?"

Salami Ayobamiji questioned why their state of origin is not their residential address:

"Why are they not using their homes in their respective states as residential address instead of their abuja homes.Amaechi stood on business with occupation being politics,Kojoli say him be businessman."

God is Great wondered how Atiku became DG of customs with just SSCE:

"So he became a director of custom service with just SSCE?"

Dammy Oni decried the discrepancy in the documents of the candidates:

"Baba Customs has a master’s degree without a BSc, just like Bobo Chicago. These old men should just go and rest."

You can read more comments on the announcement on X here:

Source: Legit.ng