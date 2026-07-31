Burna Boy has weighed in on football’s biggest debate, and his answer may surprise many fans

The Grammy-winning singer refused to pick either Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo as the greatest player ever

He instead named a football legend he believes deserves the crown ahead of both superstars

Grammy-winning Nigerian singer Damini Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy, has shared his thoughts on one of football’s most controversial questions: Who is the greatest player of all time?

The Afrobeats star made the revelation during a recent interview with ESPN, where he was asked to choose his football GOAT.

Burna Boy refuses to pick either Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo as the greatest player ever. Photos: Burna Boy/Lionel Messi/Cristiano Ronaldo.

Source: Instagram

Many expected the conversation to end with either Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi, the two names that have dominated football debates for more than a decade.

However, Burna Boy had a completely different answer.

Not Ronaldo, not Messi

When asked to name the greatest footballer ever, the singer pointed to Nigerian football icon Jay Jay Okocha.

According to Burna Boy, the former Super Eagles midfielder remains his all-time favourite player.

“I will say Jay Jay Okocha. It is between him and Pele. I am not doing that Ronaldo or Messi stuff,” he said.

The singer also opened up about several of his football preferences.

He named England captain Harry Kane as his favourite striker of all time and revealed that Manchester United is the club he supports.

Burna Boy also praised Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal as the best young player in the world.

When it came to Manchester United stars, he singled out Kobbie Mainoo as his favourite player.

As clips from the interview circulated online, football fans quickly began debating Burna Boy’s selections, especially his decision to leave Messi and Ronaldo out of the GOAT conversation.

Watch an X video of Burna Boy naming his goat here:

Reactions trail Burna Boy's football GOAT choice

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@Slxmmy_Jay97 stated:

"The best song would be wavin flag by Knaan. Best african footballer of all time Salah clears everyone unless we put Georgie Weah in conversation but Salah’s numbers are crazy"

@TKweBarca noted:

"He is intelligent, because Davido did sided with Ronaldo and ended up facing backlash from Messi's fans"

@The_Lady_Fay noted:

"You see? Saying someone is the best player of all times is very subjective. Everyone has their own opinion and it’s okay."

Burna Boy names a football legend he believes deserves the crown ahead of both superstars. Photo: Burna Boy.

Source: Instagram

Daniel Regha rips into Burna Boy's album

Legit.ng earlier reported that controversial critic Daniel Regha reviewed Burna Boy's latest album.

The singer dropped his latest album, titled No Sign of Weakness, on Friday, July 11, 2025. While fans were still digesting the body of work and industry colleagues hailed the project, Regha came forward with a no-holds-barred review that has sparked intense debate across the music industry.

Taking to his verified X (formerly Twitter) account, Regha rated the album a mere 2/10, insisting it was Burna Boy’s weakest effort yet.

Source: Legit.ng