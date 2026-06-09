Actor Frederick Leonard has been spotted with a woman months after reports emerged of his separation from his wife, Peggy Ovire

The couple are said to have gone their separate ways, with the actress reportedly moving out of their home as their marital issues headed to court

A video of Leonard with the unidentified woman sparked reactions online, with many fans criticizing the actor and sharing their opinions on the situation

Nollywood actor Frederick Leonard is trending online following the emergence of a viral video showing him attending an event hand in hand with a mystery woman.

For some time, the actor and his wife, Peggy Ovire, had been the subject of rumours about challenges in their marriage.

Reactions as Frederick Leonard steps out with mystery woman after separation from wife Peggy. Photo credit@peggyovire

Source: Instagram

A friend of the actress later reportedly confirmed that the marriage had ended and that Peggy had moved out of their matrimonial home.

In the video making the rounds on social media, Leonard was seen arriving at comedian Funnybone's event with the unidentified woman. Another clip showed the pair seated side by side, chatting with the event host, further fueling speculation among fans that they may be romantically involved.

Fans react to Frederick Leonard's viral video

The videos sparked widespread reactions online, with many fans comparing the mystery woman to Peggy Ovire and sharing their opinions on the actor's reported separation.

Frederick Leonard dragged as he steps out with mystery woman after separation from wife. Photo credit@peggyovire

Source: Instagram

Some social media users speculated about the woman's identity and personal life, while others urged caution against making assumptions without verified information.

A number of commenters expressed support for Peggy, encouraging her to focus on her happiness and move forward. Others continued to criticise Leonard, questioning his actions and discussing his recent social media activity.

As the videos continue to circulate, neither Leonard nor the woman in question has publicly addressed the speculation surrounding their relationship.

Here is the Instagram video below:

Reactions to Frederick Leonard's video

Fans shared their thoughts about the actor and his new lady. They sent a memo to him and his ex-wife. Here are comments below:

@siddiqas_incense wrote:

"And Peggy is even finer. Sometimes, I wonder what men actually want."

@malizzys_hair said:

"Seems she is also an Actress and really Peggy had to experience this, she seems to be a good person."

@geniacooks reacted:

"Men leave married women alone. Leave us alone."

@temmyoftbl said:

"Playboy at 50 years old, you are doing yourself, man."

@isi_bliz_isi commented:

"Make ona tag the woman handle make we Dey see now.. Tueh."

@ adachi_xo stated:

"What’s with men these days and married women, and why are married women stepping out of your matrimonial homes."

Tosin Silverdam gives update about Peggy Ovire

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tosin Silverdam made a post about actress Peggy Ovire's marriage amid her faceoff with her colleague.

The actress was rumoured to be facing challenges in her marriage a few months ago after her picture surfaced online.

Tosin shared the steps the actress took in her marriage, as fans reacted to his viral video.

Source: Legit.ng