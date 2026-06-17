Opta’s supercomputer has predicted the 2026 FIFA World Cup match between Ghana and Panama

The Black Stars will take on the Central American nation at the BMO Field in Toronto, Canada

Carlos Queiroz will be without star midfielder Thomas Partey, who was denied entry into Canada

The Black Stars of Ghana will take on the Red Tide of Panama in the second match of Group L in the 2026 FIFA World Cup at the BMO Field in Toronto, Canada.

Ghana is the last of all qualified African nations to taste action at this year’s World Cup after South Africa led the way against Mexico in the opening match.

Jordan Ayew leads Ghana against Panama. Photo by Warren Little.

Source: Getty Images

The Black Stars arrived in Toronto without defensive midfielder Thomas Partey, who was denied entry into Canada because of an ongoing sexual assault charge in England.

Panama are featuring in their second World Cup after their first appearance in 2018, while Ghana are competing at the tournament for the fifth time.

Supercomputer predicts Ghana vs Panama

According to The Analyst, Opta’s supercomputer has shared its prediction for the World Cup Group L encounter between Ghana and Panama.

The supercomputer ran 25,000 simulations of the match, and the African nation won 45.1% times, while Panama won 28.1%, and it ended in a draw 26.8% times.

Opta noted that this game is both teams’ best chance of winning a point at this tournament, with England and Croatia their other group members.

The two sides have no previous history as they have never met in any competitive or friendly match, making this a match to look forward to for both sides.

Ghana targets winning start

Ghana national team head coach Carlos Queiroz, who took over after Otto Addo was sacked in March, is solely focused on getting a winning start.

The 73-year-old is managing at his sixth World Cup, and he admitted that it still feels so special after many years as he looks forward to the new challenge.

“The final outcome of football is always a mystery. There is no formula, and that is why it's still so special after all these years. How much are you committed on the day of the game?" Queiroz said via CAF.

He analysed their opponents, claiming that they have weaknesses that he believes the quality in the Black Stars can exploit.

Carlos Queiroz targets winning start for Ghana. Photo by Mert Alper Dervis.

Source: Getty Images

“We're strong, and we'll showcase our strengths in the game. Panama is a well-organised team, and we hold them in high regard because they are competitive,” he added.

“We have good solutions to their strengths and will try to expose the weaknesses they have.”

Ghana will return to the United States for their remaining group games against England and Croatia and will have Thomas Partey available.

Carlos Queiroz issued update on Partey

Legit.ng previously reported that Carlos Queiroz provided an update on Thomas Partey ahead of Ghana’s opening match against Panama.

The Portuguese manager dismissed the question about the midfielder before adding that there is no update shortly before the appeal failed.

Source: Legit.ng