A video showed how people in Arochukwu, Abia State, welcomed the coffin that carried the corpse of Alexx Ekubo into the community

This comes ahead of the late actor’s burial that would be held in his hometown in Arochukwu, Abia

Netizens shared their observations about what the people did while they gathered to see the actor’s coffin

A video showed people dancing while welcoming the coffin that carried the remains of Nollywood actor, Alexx Ekubo, ahead of his burial.

Nollywood and fans were thrown into mourning when Alexx Ekubo died on May 11, 2026, after a battle with metastatic kidney cancer.

A service of songs was held in his honour on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in Lagos, and plans are underway for his wake-keeping and burial on 17th and 18th of June.

Watch the video below:

Ada Ure

Omo is real oo.. May God rest your soul dear Alex..

But why bringing the body at night

Source: Legit.ng