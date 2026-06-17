Breaking: UK Court Clears Ex-Oil Minister Alison-Madueke of All Charges, Acquitted Defendant Reacts
- Diezani Alison-Madueke, the former minister of petroleum resources, has finally been acquitted of bribery charges after a lengthy trial at Southwark Crown Court
- British authorities faced a setback as a jury on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, found Alison-Madueke not guilty of all six charges
- Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan's statement supported Alison-Madueke during the critical trial, highlighting common practices in her role
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience reporting on national and regional news from Lagos, with a strong focus on Nigeria, Africa and broader international affairs.
London, United Kingdom (UK) - The Southwark Crown Court, in London, United Kingdom (UK), has acquitted Diezani Alison-Madueke, the former minister of petroleum resources of Nigeria, of bribery charges filed against her.
As reported by the BBC, Alison-Madueke was acquitted by a jury of all six charges on Wednesday, June 17, 2026.
Alison-Madueke cleared of bribery charges
Reuters also noted the development.
Legit.ng reports that the verdicts are a major blow to British authorities, who began their investigation into corruption allegations against Alison-Madueke more than a decade ago.
Prosecutors alleged that the 65-year-old former oil minister received lavish benefits and enjoyed what they described as “a life of luxury” in London, funded by oil and gas industry figures seeking favourable treatment and lucrative contracts in Nigeria’s petroleum sector.
Mrs Alison-Madueke, who served as Nigeria’s petroleum minister between 2010 and 2015 under former President Goodluck Jonathan, had consistently denied the allegations.
Following the trial at London's Southwark Crown Court that began in January, Alison-Madueke was acquitted after more than 46 hours of jury deliberation.
Jonathan defends Diezani Alison-Madueke
During the trial, the written statement of ex-Nigerian leader Jonathan was read in the open court.
In the written statement, Jonathan informed the court that it was not unusual for third parties to make payments on behalf of ministers on overseas duties.
Jonathan said he had approved Alison-Madueke’s use of private jets on some foreign trips.
Alison-Madueke's lawyer says justice served
Meanwhile, in a swift reaction, Alison-Madueke's lawyer said in a statement that she was grateful to the jury, having "unnecessarily endured the ordeal of being separated from her family over 11 years".
The statement said:
"She is finally allowed to resume her private and public life with her reputation restored and enhanced."
Alison-Madueke thanks court after acquittal
For the acquitted defendant Alison-Madueke, she said she is grateful the case against her is finally over after a UK court cleared her of all charges.
She said in a video posted by NewsCentralTV on Wednesday evening, June 17:
"It's been a very arduous and long...almost eleven years, it's been traumatic, not just for me, but for my family and friends."
The X video can be watched in full below:
Alison-Madueke speaks amid bribery trial
Legit.ng earlier reported that Alison-Madueke questioned the fairness of her bribery allegations trial in the UK.
In a statement released by her media aide, Bolouere Opukiri, Alison-Madueke said her legal team, led by Jonathan Laidlaw and Alistair Richardson, argued that both the British and Nigerian governments had denied her access to crucial documents needed for her defence.
She insisted that the trial should not proceed if the authorities were unwilling to provide the materials necessary for her legal representation.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.