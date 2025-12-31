Peggy Ovire removed her husband’s name from her social media page amid rumours that her marriage had crashed

The actress had shared a post a few months ago in which her wedding band was missing, prompting fans to speculate that her marriage had ended

Fans reacted to the development by sharing their observations about the actress’s estranged husband, while also encouraging her

Nollywood actress Peggy Ovire became a topic of discussion among fans over a step she took on social media.

Rumours had been rife for months that her marriage to actor Frederick Leonard had ended.

Fans react as Peggy Ovire deletes Frederick Leonard’s name from social media. Photo credit@peggyovire

Source: Instagram

The speculation grew after she shared a video showing off her outfit, in which the wedding ring she had often flaunted was missing.

Many fans concluded that the marriage was over, while her colleague, Stanley Ontop, also shared a post referencing the situation.

The actress has now removed her husband’s name from her Instagram profile and now bears the name Peggy Ovire.

Fans react to Peggy Ovire’s post

Reacting, many fans said they were not surprised by the development. Some noted that the actor had been engaging with Judy Austin’s posts, adding that he appeared to enjoy being celebrated, which they felt Peggy might not have been doing.

Fans advise Peggy Ovire over crashed marriage. Photo credit@peggyovire

Source: Instagram

Others suggested that the actress might be too embarrassed to publicly admit that her marriage had ended, which they said could explain why she quietly removed her husband’s name from her page.

Several fans encouraged her to move on and open her heart to someone who would appreciate her.

Recall that Peggy Ovire had earlier tried to shut down rumours about her marriage by sharing a video of Frederick Leonard on a movie set. She stated that they both worked together on the film location, which also sparked reactions from fans.

Here is the Instagram post about Peggy Ovire:

Fans react to tale about Peggy Ovire's

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans as seen below:

@bazuleg stated:

"U see why it not good to brag too much after they do all their social media pda they become so ashame when the marriage crash, taught she said all ladies should choose a man like Fred,Fred wey be gigolo."

@missamusa commented:

"Both of them look like Alphas. Nobody go wan dey submit to the other."

@nekkyville shared:

"Its really sad... they dated for a really long time!!! That man appeared like he wasn't going to marry her and now the marriage has crashed. I pray God heals her."

@newecca wrote:

"She sef don try, make another woman take over n see if Fred go born."

Peggy Ovire gushes over husband

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the Nollywood actress specially marked her wedding anniversary with her actor husband Frederick Leonard. In a post shared by the actress and entrepreneur, she called her man a perfect husband anybody could ever ask for.

Peggy also noted in her post that she was thankful for the love, affection, and care from Fred. Fans were jealous after seeing what Ovire to celebrate her husband. They praised her and wished her well in her marriage.

Source: Legit.ng