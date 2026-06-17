Manchester United legend Cristiano Ronaldo has set an unwanted record for Portugal at major tournaments

Ronaldo failed to find the back of the net for Selecao, as they were held in a 1-1 draw against DR Congo at Houston Stadium

The Leopards are currently topping Group K at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with Portugal in second place

Al Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo endured a frustrating outing as Portugal were held to a 1-1 draw by DR Congo at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Wednesday, June 17.

Football fans had eagerly awaited the performance of the former Real Madrid star, especially after Lionel Messi scored a hat-trick for Argentina against Algeria earlier in the tournament.

Ronaldo captained Portugal against the Leopards, making his sixth appearance at the 23rd edition of the tournament.

Portugal legend Cristiano Ronald fails to score against DR Congo in their 1-1 draw at the 2026 World Cup. Photo by: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA.

Source: Getty Images

The Selecao took the lead in the sixth minute when João Neves headed home from close range. However, that effort proved to be Portugal's only shot on target throughout the match.

Despite dominating possession, Portugal struggled to create clear-cut opportunities and lacked their usual attacking sharpness. Their inability to extend the lead proved costly as DR Congo grew in confidence.

The African side remained disciplined and resilient before finding an equaliser deep into first-half stoppage time through Yoane Wissa of Newcastle United, per NY Times.

The goal was DR Congo's first at a World Cup since returning to the tournament in 1974, when the nation competed as Zaire.

Ronaldo had a golden opportunity to restore Portugal's advantage in the second half after being set up by Francisco Conceicao, but the veteran forward dragged his effort wide of the post as Portugal were forced to settle for a point.

Ronaldo continues goal drought

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has extended his goal drought at major international tournaments, including the FIFA World Cup and UEFA European Championship.

According to Sky Sports, the Al Nassr forward has now gone 10 consecutive matches without scoring for Portugal in major competitions.

Cristiano Ronaldo extends his goal drought across all competitions to 10 matches at the 2026 World Cup. Photo by: Molly Darlington.

Source: Getty Images

The former Manchester United star failed to find the net at the 2022 FIFA World Cup against Uruguay, South Korea, Switzerland and Morocco.

Ronaldo's struggles in front of goal continued at UEFA Euro 2024, where he drew blanks against Czechia, Turkey, Georgia, Slovenia and France.

The former Juventus FC forward was once again unable to make a decisive impact against DR Congo, registering neither a goal nor an assist despite Portugal dominating possession, with 80 per cent of the ball, in the opening 45 minutes.

Legit.ng compiled the worries of Portugal fans after Cristiano Ronaldo's unimpressive performance. Read them below:

@Xtopherewesi said:

"Roberto Martinez should grow some balls and bench him."

@Shadrack_SNBMO wrote:

"Can someone please bench Ronaldo for Felix, like for real, just do it. This young man needs game time."

@Jef_Musab added:

"Ronaldo still hasn't scored in 10 big games for Portugal. That hurts to watch. He gives everything on the pitch but the goals just won't come. Do you think he needs to drop deeper or should the coach build more chances for him? Portugal needs his fire back quick."

Portugal sends message to Messi

Legit.ng previously reported that Portugal sparked debate on social media shortly after Messi inspired Argentina to victory with a hat-trick against Algeria.

The Portuguese national team reacted online after the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner stole the headlines, fuelling further discussion surrounding the long-running rivalry between two of football's greatest-ever players.

Source: Legit.ng