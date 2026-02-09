Peggy Ovire has shared a cryptic post about a man in a relationship having an affair with a married woman.

She questioned what women would do if they found out their man was cheating on them with a married side chic

While she didn't mention any name, many read meanings into it, suggesting she was referring to her husband, Frederick Leonard

Nollywood actress Peggy Ovire has sparked speculations about her marriage on social media with a bold question she recently asked.

Peggy Ovire, who is known to be married to actor Frederick Leonard, questioned via her official Instagram page in the late hours of Sunday, February 8, what her fellow women would do if they found out their man was having an affair with a married woman with kids.

In a lengthy post, the actress noted that when the man was asked about it, he denied it, saying they were just friends, and the woman completely believed him.

She stated that the woman finally got evidence and discovered that her husband and the lady were never just friends, but had been sleeping together.

Peggy added that the irony was that the man judges and castigates single women who sleep with married men.

“What will you do if you find out that the man you are dating is sleeping with a married woman with kids? You asked him about it, but he totally denies it, saying they are just friends, and you completely believed him. You eventually got married to him. Your husband always hypes the married woman in public, but privately he tells you how local this friend of his is, just to manipulate you so you will not suspect a thing," she wrote in part.

While she didn't make reference to anyone, netizens quickly interpreted her post, with many linking it to her marriage with Leonard amid rumours about their union.

Comments about Peggy Ovire's post

While many claimed she was referring to her husband, others suggested it could be part of a new story she was working on. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read them below:

nurse_raihna said:

"Abeg who is the married side chick Fredrick is cheating with."

vickywoart commented:

"Please show all the evidence to the married side chick husband. Let’s everywhere get blurry for everyone’s eyes."

arikeola_stitchess commented:

"Sis we understand your message but who is the married sidechick."

nta_queens8 commented:

"Wow....Is this your story sis? Come lemme hug you🫂Your self respect is paramount here! Anything to protect your peace, dignity and self respect better do....You deserve functional mental health, don't joke with it. Sending."

silky_martinz said:

"Wahala but na movie shaa ,it's a new movie that is about to drop ,but in real life I will not forgive that man."

agent_sabic said:

"This is so emotional 🥲 But listen big sis if this man dated you for long time before jumping into married and u really know whom you are married to is not capable of such stuff I think with prayers and patience things can turn around…but if this was his lifestyle since I guys were in relationship then better fix your crown 👑 and take to your heel But if this story is about you and Film Lord then I beg you in the name of Allah fix this because you both are ma."

ogensimah commented:

"Dear Peggy, You don't have to drink the entire sea to know that the water is salty; one taste is enough. Ignoring red flags is not wisdom, but believing what you saw is. Anyone who betrays you once will betray you a thousand times Protect vour future from betrayals."

Peggy Ovire yanks off husband's name

Legit.ng reported that Peggy Ovire became a topic of discussion among fans over a step she took on social media.

The actress removed her husband’s name from her Instagram profile and now bears the name Peggy Ovire.

Some netizens suggested that the actress might be too embarrassed to publicly admit that her marriage had ended,

